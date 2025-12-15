DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Dec-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 151.3817 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 977735 CODE: MIVO LN ISIN: LU1681041627 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681041627 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIVO LN LEI Code: 5493003POQG04SBGUX72 Sequence No.: 411338 EQS News ID: 2245386 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

