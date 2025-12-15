DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (AUEM LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Dec-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.1199 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 184445833 CODE: AUEM LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM LN LEI Code: 5493008CVGZHOIJ55730 Sequence No.: 411354 EQS News ID: 2245418 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

