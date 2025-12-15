DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Dec-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.099 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10237772 CODE: UCRP LN ISIN: LU1806495575 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1806495575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCRP LN LEI Code: 549300JEQE3CM0S0ZJ51 Sequence No.: 411369 EQS News ID: 2245448 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2245448&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)