DJ Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIZ LN) Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Dec-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.991 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1599863 CODE: PRIZ LN ISIN: LU1931974429 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIZ LN LEI Code: 213800PQDGK46VGAJF87 Sequence No.: 411376 EQS News ID: 2245462 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2245462&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)