DJ Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIC LN) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Dec-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.7357 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55056735 CODE: PRIC LN ISIN: LU1931975079 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 411379 EQS News ID: 2245468 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 15, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)