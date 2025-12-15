DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC (IQCT LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Dec-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.7724 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 866382 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2037748345 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037748345 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN LEI Code: 5493004ZDNQO27QH8R39 Sequence No.: 411383 EQS News ID: 2245476 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 15, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)