Bioz, Inc.: Multi Sciences Elevates Research Access with Global Bioz Badges Roll-out

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , the leading AI-powered engine for scientific product insights, proudly announces the deployment of 1,000 Bioz Badges on Multi Sciences ' English and Chinese product webpages. International researchers can now readily access publication-backed validation of Multi Sciences' comprehensive reagent portfolio, including ELISA kits, recombinant proteins, cellular assay kits and related buffers and reagents.

The enriched webpages dynamically link widgets to peer-reviewed literature and AI-generated contextual insights. These badges are designed to boost user confidence and support data-driven product decisions across global markets.

"Our goal was to make our product information global and easily accessible. The integration of Bioz Badges across both English and Chinese platforms demonstrates our commitment to serving researchers worldwide," said Luhong Song , General Manager of Multi Sciences. "This initiative also strengthens our appeal to new international distributors, who can now clearly see our global visibility, scientific validation, and market credibility."

During implementation, Multi Sciences worked with Bioz to ensure design alignment, language coverage and seamless badge placement across its catalog of reagents. "The installation went smoothly. We anticipate that traffic will rise during our collaboration and we expect stronger exposure via AI-driven search and improved SEO," commented Feng Zhai, Marketing Manager.

"Our partnership with Multi Sciences showcases how global reagent providers can advance transparency, trust and discoverability for scientists," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder of Bioz. "By embedding our Bioz Image Badges on Multi Sciences' multilingual website, researchers everywhere gain faster access to validated data and insights."

With this integration, Multi Sciences not only expects elevated visibility, improved engagement and conversion, but also greater interest from potential distribution partners who value evidence-backed product performance and market reach. This rollout reflects a shared commitment to empowering science through transparency and innovation.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Multi Sciences

Multi Sciences is a global life-science company specializing in ELISA kits, recombinant proteins, cellular assay kits and associated reagents. Known for quality, innovation and global reach, Multi Sciences supports academia, biotech and pharma across the globe.

