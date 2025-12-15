Blackbaud Showcases AI Vision and Intelligence for Good at bbcon London 2025

The London tech conference delivers record attendance, expanded sessions, and groundbreaking collaboration to accelerate social impact

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leader in AI for social impact, recently hosted the bbcon London tech conference for social impact change-makers and nonprofit leaders on 24 November 2025. The event, the largest in five years, convened hundreds of Blackbaud customers, colleagues and partners to discuss best practices, share stories of impact, and discover innovative new technology advancements to power social impact across the nonprofit, corporate and fundraising sectors.

The expanded agenda featured five full tracks of content, curated by industry experts and customers, focused on innovation and AI, fundraising best practices, and mission delivery. Bauer Radio's Cash for Kids, the official charity of Bauer Media dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK, was presented with the Changemaker Impact Award at the event for their use of Blackbaud's Raiser's Edge NXT and the integration from Blackbaud partner Zeidman Development to transform how they connect internal teams, visualize and access data, and build donor relationships to provide support for over 500,000 disadvantaged children in the UK.

During the event Blackbaud announced its AI vision for systems of intelligent action, designed to empower charities and social good organizations to deliver more for their mission. This includes the introduction of Agents for Good, groundbreaking agentic AI that proactively takes on high-value work, freeing time for organizations to focus on impact.

The company also shared its UK product roadmap, reinforcing its commitment to the region by introducing advanced AI capabilities designed to empower customers and drive innovation. Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good approach ensures that AI is applied ethically and responsibly, amplifying the effectiveness of social good organizations while safeguarding trust and transparency.

As part of its ongoing commitment to social impact, Blackbaud also donated an inspiring mural painted on-site during the event to a local London school, reinforcing its dedication to creating positive impact beyond technology. "Communities seek unity and purpose, and this artwork stands as a symbol of collaboration and innovation. It reminds us that technology and human creativity can intersect to drive meaningful change, sparking dialogue, fostering inclusion, and amplifying the impact of social good initiatives across the globe," said Senior Director, Sales and Customer Success, Blackbaud Europe, Matt Ravenhill.

Ciara Finney, Interim Head of School at Greenside Primary School said of the mural, "We have just unboxed our beautiful new mural, and we are beyond grateful for this incredible gift. It is absolutely stunning, and we feel so fortunate to have a piece created by Harkiran Kalsi, a talented London-based artist whose work radiates colour, positivity, and joy. For our pupils, this mural is far more than decoration. It will be a daily reminder to be kind, ready, respectful, and safe, and a vibrant symbol of the creativity and community spirit we value at Greenside. We are truly touched by the generosity behind this gift. It will brighten our corridors, inspire our children, and be treasured by our school community for years to come."

Planning is already underway for bbcon London 2026, with more information to be announced as program development continues.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at https://www.blackbaud.co.uk/ or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844552/Blackbaud_Showcases_AI_Vision_and_Intelligence_for_Good_at_bbcon_London_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/404305/Blackbaud_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blackbaud-showcases-ai-vision-and-intelligence-for-good-at-bbcon-london-2025-302640350.html