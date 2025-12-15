DJ Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (L100 LN) Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Dec-2025 / 09:38 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.2779 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39510603 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN LEI Code: 5493008KDDVEKQTO3E60 Sequence No.: 411439 EQS News ID: 2245612 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2245612&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 03:38 ET (08:38 GMT)