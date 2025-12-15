Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
15.12.2025 10:15 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc (EBUY LN) 
Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
15-Dec-2025 / 09:39 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.2364 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7415031 
 
CODE: EBUY LN 
 
ISIN: LU2023678878 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2023678878 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     EBUY LN 
LEI Code:   213800T5UFKM1F6WPD72 
Sequence No.: 411469 
EQS News ID:  2245672 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2245672&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.