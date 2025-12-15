Elis S.A.: Elis receives an A rating at the CDP climate questionnaire

Elis receives an "A" rating at the CDP climate questionnaire

Puteaux, 15 December 2025 - Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the obtainment of an "A" rating in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Climate Questionnaire for the second year in a row, allowing Elis to be maintained in the recognized CDP "A-List".

This distinction, awarded to the top 4% of the 25,000 companies assessed worldwide by the CDP in 2025, recognizes the Group's commitment to the fight against climate change and the benefits of its circular business model. For reference, in 2023 Elis committed to an ambitious climate strategy, aligned with the Paris Agreement and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Every year, at the request of a large number of investors, the CDP carries out a campaign to assess companies' commitment on climate, evaluating their strategy, maturity, integration of climate into their internal processes, their climate targets and performance, as well as their ability to engage the entire value chain. Companies are rated from "A" (best grade) to "D-- . Joining the CDP "A-List" is thus a recognition for companies that demonstrate excellence in setting climate change-related targets and initiatives.

Commenting on the announcement, Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board of Elis, said:

"We are honored to be included in the CDP "A-List" for the second year in a row. This recognition highlights the benefits of our circular economy business model in addressing current environmental challenges, while acknowledging our engagement and the daily efforts of our team members in the fight against climate change"-

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

To know more about Elis CSR Strategy and roadmap:

https://fr.elis.com/en/elis-committed-climate

Contacts

Claire Bottineau

CSR Director

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 96 25 - claire.bottineau@elis.com

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com