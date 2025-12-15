VEON Ltd.: VEON's Beeline Kazakhstan Delivers First Starlink Direct to Cell Call in Central Asia

Almaty, December 15, 2025 - VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator ("VEON"), announces that Beeline Kazakhstan, its digital operator in Kazakhstan, has completed a field test and delivered the first-ever voice call through an app, as well as text messages, via Starlink Direct to Cell in Central Asia, successfully merging satellite and terrestrial mobile connectivity for another VEON market.

During the test, Beeline Kazakhstan CEO Evgeniy Nastradin and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev successfully made a WhatsApp audio call to VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu using a standard smartphone with a Beeline Kazakhstan SIM card that connected via Starlink Direct to Cell satellites. Additionally, they successfully exchanged SMS and WhatsApp messages.

Conducted in the Akmolinskaya region of Kazakhstan, the field test confirmed the practical interoperability between Starlink's Direct to Cell satellites and Beeline Kazakhstan's terrestrial mobile network. Using standard 4G smartphones and Beeline Kazakhstan SIM cards, the test team successfully demonstrated that everyday devices can stay connected even where traditional coverage ends.

This is a major technological milestone, not only for Kazakhstan, the world's ninth-largest country by land area, but for VEON's broader mission of delivering ubiquitous, resilient, and inclusive connectivity through seamless integration of space-based and ground-based networks. Satellite-enabled mobile connectivity offers a complementary layer of coverage, designed to close remaining gaps in remote and sparsely populated areas while strengthening the resilience of national communications networks.

"Today for the first time in Central Asia messages were successfully transmitted via Starlink Direct to Cell satellites using standard 4G smartphones with Beeline Kazakhstan SIM cards. Starlink's Direct to Cell satellites make it possible to stay connected in places where traditional infrastructure is unavailable: in the mountains, the steppe, forests, and across long distances. For our country, given its geography, this is more than just a convenience - it is an important safety measure. As technologies like this are implemented in Kazakhstan, we are creating a more resilient digital environment and ensuring that people can stay connected in any part of the country. This is an example of how international trchnology partnerships directly improve the quality of life of our citizens," said Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan-

"Beeline Kazakhstan is moving quickly to implement Starlink Direct to Cell satellite connectivity in Kazakhstan to bring this cutting-edge technology to our customers," said Evgeniy Nastradin, CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan. "This is not just an extension of coverage; it is a transformation of what coverage means. By integrating satellite and terrestrial networks, we will enable customers to stay connected anywhere in Kazakhstan using the smartphones they already own."

"First in Ukraine and now in Kazakhstan, we are demonstrating how terrestrial networks and satellite platforms can operate as one integrated system, bringing continuity, safety, and opportunity to millions. Our partnership with Starlink positions VEON at the forefront of inclusive connectivity across our region, raising the bar for what we can deliver to support the resilience of the markets we operate in," added Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO.

Following this successful test, Beeline Kazakhstan plans to introduce Starlink Direct to Cell connectivity for customers beginning with SMS services in 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and 120 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Beeline Kazakhstan

Beeline Kazakhstan serves 11.7 million customers with mobile connectivity and around one million with fixed internet services. Since 2018, the company has been executing its digital operator strategy. Over the past five years, leveraging its expertise in digital solution development, Beeline Kazakhstan has created an ecosystem of 60 internal and external products. Beeline Kazakhstan is majority-owned by VEON.

About Starlink Direct to Cell

Starlink Direct to Cell is the world's only and largest constellation with more than 650 satellites in low-Earth orbit that delivers data, voice, video and messaging to devices in mobile dead zones. Connecting more than 7M customers across five continents and counting, Direct to Cell satellites work with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky. Acting like a cell phone tower in space with the most advanced phased array antennas in the world that connect seamlessly across the Starlink network over lasers to any point in the globe, it enables network integration similar to a standard roaming partner. Starlink is the world's largest 4G coverage provider and partners with Mobile Network Operators all over the world. Learn more here and follow @Starlink on X.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in U.S. securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this release, including those related to our Starlink partnerships, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements. These risks include those relating to uncertainty over success of our strategic initiatives, among others discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 25, 2025. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Contact Information

VEON

Hande Asik

Chief Strategy and Communications Officer

pr@veon.com

Starlink testing

VEON's Beeline Kazakhstan delivers first Starlink Direct to Cell call in Central Asia