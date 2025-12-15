Waaree Energies says its latest factory expansion strengthens supply to India and the United States as global demand for high-efficiency solar modules accelerates.From pv magazine India Waaree Energies has reached aggregate solar module manufacturing capacity of about 22.3 GW worldwide, including 19.7 GW in India and 2.6 GW in the United States, following completion of a 1.5 GW expansion at its Samakhiali facility in Kutch, Gujarat. Solar cell manufacturing capacity stands at 5.4 GW, positioning the company among India's largest cell producers. The latest expansion builds on the commissioning ...

