Digital Creator Awards 2025, on its 3rd Edition, is a prestigious event celebrating the exceptional talent and creativity of Arab content creators. The event will bring together leading digital creators, Industry experts, and distinguished guests.

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Creator Awards return to Doha following the remarkable success of last year's edition, which achieved significant regional visibility. The 2025 edition promises to be more expensive and advanced, with an increased number of applicants, award categories, and voters.
This year's award categories span a wide range of digital creativity, including Art, Humanitarian Impact, Podcasts, Storytelling, Comedy, Juniors, Sports, Lifestyle, Technology & Innovation, Education, Live Streaming, Travel & Tourism, Health, Gaming, Cooking & Culinary Arts, Family, and the newly added Entertainment category.
The 2025 edition also introduces a new visual and cultural dimension through an official partnership with Old Doha Port, showcasing the historical and cultural evolution of Qatar's capital city, in addition to its exclusive media partnership with Fadaat Media Group, for this third edition of the Digital Creator Awards. Alaraby 2 and Alaraby Plus will serve as the Exclusive broadcast Partners of the awards ceremony.
The list of winners of Digital Creator Awards 2025 :
Education category: Mostafa Zoher
Health category: Dr Ahmad Ashraf
Tourism & Travel category: Menez
Family category: Shashtari Twinss
Humanitarian Impact category: Amina Dehbi
Junior category: Jana Alhafar
Podcast & Storytelling category: Hafsa Mahiou
Tech & Innovation category: Aymen Boudraa
Sport category: Bilal Haddad
Entertainment category: Ghaith Marwan
Art category: Majd Alzakout
Cuisine & Gastronomy category: Abir ElSaghir
Gaming category: BNL
Live Streaming category: kxrimlive
Lifestyle category: Anas Alshayib
Comedy category: Yazan Abuajweh
The main objectives for 2026 are to launch a new edition of the Digital Creator Awards on an international scale, promising a broader global reach and deeper cultural impact. The 2026 edition aims to expand participation to creators from all continents, and strengthen partnerships with international platforms, media networks, and cultural institutions.
Digital Creator Awards
Media@digitalcreatorawards.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b4b2606-5bdf-4524-858b-7cc8b3625724
A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce1cdf4e-1cc2-444f-af2d-b42ec3897356