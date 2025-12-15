Digital Creator Awards 2025, on its 3rd Edition, is a prestigious event celebrating the exceptional talent and creativity of Arab content creators. The event will bring together leading digital creators, Industry experts, and distinguished guests.

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Creator Awards return to Doha following the remarkable success of last year's edition, which achieved significant regional visibility. The 2025 edition promises to be more expensive and advanced, with an increased number of applicants, award categories, and voters.

This year's award categories span a wide range of digital creativity, including Art, Humanitarian Impact, Podcasts, Storytelling, Comedy, Juniors, Sports, Lifestyle, Technology & Innovation, Education, Live Streaming, Travel & Tourism, Health, Gaming, Cooking & Culinary Arts, Family, and the newly added Entertainment category.

The 2025 edition also introduces a new visual and cultural dimension through an official partnership with Old Doha Port, showcasing the historical and cultural evolution of Qatar's capital city, in addition to its exclusive media partnership with Fadaat Media Group, for this third edition of the Digital Creator Awards. Alaraby 2 and Alaraby Plus will serve as the Exclusive broadcast Partners of the awards ceremony.

The list of winners of Digital Creator Awards 2025 :

Education category: Mostafa Zoher

Health category: Dr Ahmad Ashraf

Tourism & Travel category: Menez

Family category: Shashtari Twinss

Humanitarian Impact category: Amina Dehbi

Junior category: Jana Alhafar

Podcast & Storytelling category: Hafsa Mahiou

Tech & Innovation category: Aymen Boudraa

Sport category: Bilal Haddad

Entertainment category: Ghaith Marwan

Art category: Majd Alzakout

Cuisine & Gastronomy category: Abir ElSaghir

Gaming category: BNL

Live Streaming category: kxrimlive

Lifestyle category: Anas Alshayib

Comedy category: Yazan Abuajweh

The main objectives for 2026 are to launch a new edition of the Digital Creator Awards on an international scale, promising a broader global reach and deeper cultural impact. The 2026 edition aims to expand participation to creators from all continents, and strengthen partnerships with international platforms, media networks, and cultural institutions.

