Leading experts from quality assurance and balance-of-system manufacturing were joined by a trio of CEOs at pv magazine Week Europe for a revealing discussion on building bankable projects. From glass breakage and soldering errors to significant variations in EPC quality, panelists found detailed auditing, a commitment to processes and an active approach to fault prevention are key to solar project quality in Europe and beyond.Global oversupply of PV modules has pushed some suppliers to cut costs, with consequences for quality. Attendees of pv magazine Week Europe's quality-focused third session ...

