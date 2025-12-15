China's Juhang Energy Technology met with representatives from Pakistan's Board of Investment to discuss implementation of a solar panel manufacturing facility in Pakistan, aimed at both domestic demand and potential exports.China's Hebei Juhang Energy Technology Group Co., Ltd. is planning to establish a large-scale solar panel manufacturing plant in Pakistan. A delegation from the company, led by chairman Wang Jianbin alongside representatives of the China-Pakistan Business Forum, met with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI), Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, and other BOI board ...

