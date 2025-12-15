Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Joins Forces with AMD to Build High-Performance Infrastructure for Season 3 in Mumbai

AMD advanced compute and graphics technologies will power GCL's high-intensity data, broadcast, and operational systems this December

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, is collaborating with AMD, the leader in high-performance computing, to strengthen the league's technology infrastructure for Season 3. AMD's cutting-edge processing power and graphics performance will help deliver seamless gameplay, broadcast outputs, and the next level of immersive fan experiences. GCL Season 3 will take place from December 13 to 24, 2025, at Mumbai's iconic Royal Opera House.

As one of the world's most technologically advanced sports leagues, GCL continues to redefine how chess is played, watched, and celebrated. The role AMD will play as the infrastructure provider focuses on delivering real-time analytics, match operations, production workflows, and digital fan engagement systems with precision and efficiency.

Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "The Global Chess League is built on a foundation of strategy, innovation, and precision. We're excited to use AMD's high-performance computing solutions to strengthen the league's backbone across gameplay, broadcast, and fan engagement. With AMD supporting our infrastructure, we continue to raise the global benchmark for how sport and technology come together to create world-class experiences."

As chess transitions into a tech-enabled global sport, this collaboration amplifies GCL's mission to blend performance, culture, and connectivity. Season 3 will feature enhanced visual storytelling, multi-language broadcast capabilities, live digital insights, and immersive on-ground zones - transforming how fans interact with every move. The AMD compute portfolio will further support GCL's vision of turning spectators into participants through AI-assisted dashboards, predictive match analysis, and real-time digital activations.

Jaya Jagdish - Country Head & SVP Design Engineering, AMD India, said, "The Global Chess League represents a global movement where intellect meets innovation. Our collaboration helps elevate the accuracy, speed, and reliability of GCL's entire ecosystem. From powering analytics to enriching fan experiences, we're enabling a seamless technology environment that allows the world's top players and fans to experience chess in its most dynamic form."

Season 3 will unite the world's best male, female, and prodigy players in its signature mixed-team inclusive format. With premium fan lounges, Superfan programs, and immersive digital arenas, GCL is setting new standards for how sporting leagues leverage technology. The league's digitally powered, commercially sustainable model presents unmatched opportunities by blending innovation, entertainment, and global community engagement.

