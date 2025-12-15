ZAGENO Partners with CrossCountry Consulting, Connecting Lab and Finance Workflows for Life Sciences

Partnership to align ZAGENO's AI-powered marketplace and CrossCountry's advisory expertise to help biotechs modernize procurement and scale research faster

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / ZAGENO , the all-in-one lab procurement platform, today announced a strategic partnership with CrossCountry Consulting , a leading business advisory and technology solutions firm, to connect research and finance workflows for life sciences organizations through a single, integrated procurement and ERP ecosystem.

This partnership aligns ZAGENO's AI-powered marketplace, which features over 40 million SKUs, with CrossCountry's deep advisory and technology expertise, including implementations of NetSuite and Coupa. The combined offering helps biotech and pharmaceutical companies eliminate manual purchasing, improve compliance, and gain real-time visibility from requisition to reconciliation.

"Finance and R&D teams have long worked in separate systems," said Florian Wegener, CEO and Co-founder of ZAGENO. "By pairing ZAGENO's intelligent marketplace with CrossCountry Consulting's advisory expertise, we're bridging that gap - helping organizations accelerate research, control costs, and realize faster ROI on their technology investments."

"Life sciences organizations are under pressure to scale R&D while maintaining tight financial controls," said Jen Cadigan, Partner and Life Sciences Lead at CrossCountry Consulting. "By combining ZAGENO's AI-powered marketplace with our ERP and procurement implementation expertise, we help finance and operations unlock visibility from requisition to reconciliation, reduce manual work, and enable scientists to stay focused on discovery."

Early results highlight the partnership's measurable impact. Apogee Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biotechnology company, achieved nearly $200,000 in estimated time savings in its first year, in addition to significant product cost reductions. With ZAGENO integrated into NetSuite through CrossCountry's support, Apogee Therapeutics reduced purchase orders by nearly 40 percent and returned over 250 hours of scientist time to research.

The partnership is now available to biotech and pharma organizations through ZAGENO and CrossCountry Consulting.

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is the leading lab supply procurement platform for biotech and pharma, built to connect R&D, procurement, and finance teams. With 40 million+ SKUs from over 5,000 suppliers, ZAGENO offers AI-powered search, product comparison, guided buying, and real-time tracking to simplify lab operations. Its platform integrates seamlessly with Coupa, NetSuite, SAP Ariba, and other enterprise systems to help organizations reduce costs and accelerate research. Learn more at www.zageno.com .

About CrossCountry Consulting

CrossCountry Consulting is a leading provider of specialized advisory and technology solutions across finance, accounting, risk, and operations. As a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies, emerging growth market leaders, and private equity sponsors, the firm combines expertise and ingenuity with the power of data, AI, and leading technologies to deliver innovative solutions that address complex business challenges, maximize transaction value, and drive human-centered transformation. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with employees across the United States and in strategic international locations, CrossCountry is committed to delivering a better experience for its clients, people, and communities. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com .

