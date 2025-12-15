Datacap Systems, Inc.: Datacap Launches PayLoader Terminal Management System, Empowering POS Partners With Complete Device Control

CHALFONT, PA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Datacap Systems Inc., leading hardware and processor-agnostic omnichannel payments provider, announces the launch of PayLoader, a multi-OEM Terminal Management System (TMS) designed to streamline the configuration, deployment, and ongoing support of payment devices across merchant locations.

PayLoader empowers Datacap POS providers and resellers with the tools they need to remotely manage their fleet of payment devices. From Remote Key Injection (RKI) and firmware updates to dynamic branding and configuration control, PayLoader helps reduce costly site visits and streamline operational efficiency. PayLoader API is also available for partners who prefer to deploy device updates programmatically. At launch, PayLoader supports devices from the Ingenico AXIUM and PAX Android lines, with additional hardware OEMs to be added soon.

"Custom POS applications are becoming core to the merchant experience and managing them across a growing fleet of devices is critical," said Justin Zeigler, VP of Product at Datacap. "PayLoader unifies device management across merchants and OEMs, giving our POS partners one place to orchestrate app updates, keys, branding, and configurations. The result is a more controlled and scalable payment environment for every merchant."

About Datacap Systems

