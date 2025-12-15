Anzeige
Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (SP5C LN) 
Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
15-Dec-2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 419.8791 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30092414 
 
CODE: SP5C LN 
 
ISIN: LU1135865084 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1135865084 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     SP5C LN 
LEI Code:   549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 
Sequence No.: 411499 
EQS News ID:  2245804 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2245804&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
