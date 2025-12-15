DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA LN) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Dec-2025 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 69.0351 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52269175 CODE: LEMA LN ISIN: LU2573967036 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573967036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LN LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 411515 EQS News ID: 2245836 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 15, 2025 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)