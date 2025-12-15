Anzeige
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.12.2025 12:18 Uhr
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Block listing Interim Review

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Block listing Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:15 December 2025

Name of applicant:

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Name of scheme:

General Corporate Purposes

Period of return:

From:

14 June 2025

To:

14 December 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

915,000 ordinary shares of 5p each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

915,000 ordinary shares of 5p each

Name of contact:

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

01737 836347


