Montag, 15.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
PR Newswire
15.12.2025 12:36 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

Hatem Dowidar

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

Non-Executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

b)

L E I

5493003K5E043LHLO706

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

Ordinary shares of 1 cent each (shares)



GB00B3SXM832

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Sale

Purchase

Purchase

Date

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2025-12-11

£1.79

20,000

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2025-12-11

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

London Stock Exchange (XLON)



