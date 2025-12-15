Germany has connected the world's first supercapacitor-based STATCOM to the grid, with Siemens Energy and transmission system operator TenneT positioning it as a blueprint to replace fossil-fuel generators in providing instantaneous reserve and reactive power.From pv magazine Germany A supercapacitor-based grid-stabilization system has entered operation in Mehrum, Germany, marking a world first for power system control technology. Siemens Energy and transmission system operator TenneT have installed an electronic static synchronous compensator (STATCOM) with supercapacitor storage, which the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...