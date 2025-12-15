Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic Applied BioSolutions Establishes Commercial Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Dyadic's Recombinant Growth Factors and Media Proteins

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic Applied BioSolutions ("Dyadic") (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes across life science, food & nutrition, and bioindustrial markets today announced that it has entered into a commercial agreement with Opes Diagnostics Limited ("Opes") to support the commercial launch of Dyadic's recombinant human transferrin, bovine transferrin, human FGF, and bovine FGF products for use in serum-free cell culture media applications in the life science, food and nutrition markets.

Under the agreement, Opes will leverage its existing commercial relationships and market experience to identify and engage potential customers primarily in Europe, Israel, and Asia to accelerate market entry for Dyadic's recombinant protein portfolio in cell culture media and related applications, while Dyadic retains the ability to sell directly and to work with additional partners globally.

The collaboration is intended to accelerate the penetration of Dyadic's recombinant protein products produced using its microbial expression platforms in industries including research, diagnostics, cultured meat and life sciences biomanufacturing that require reliable, scalable, and cost-effective sources of growth factors and functional proteins. Opes has already sampled multiple customers utilizing serum free cell culture media in life sciences, food and nutrition applications.

"This collaboration supports our commercial objectives by extending our recombinant protein portfolio in target markets with a partner that has strong, existing sector relationships within the sectors we serve," said Joe Hazelton, President & COO of Dyadic Applied BioSolutions. "Opes' market presence and customer network are expected to help drive adoption of Dyadic's cell culture media products into expanding markets and to further our shift from primarily development activities to broader commercial engagement."

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic's C1 and Dapibus expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs. For more information about Dyadic, please visit www.dyadic.com

About Opes Diagnostics Limited

Opes Diagnostics Limited is a United Kingdom-based provider of diagnostic tools, laboratory consumables, and biological reagents, with established customer relationships across Europe and other international markets. Opes offers commercialization support for a range of products used in biotechnology, diagnostics, and related fields.

