Mauritius' Central Electricity Board is running a tender for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of rooftop solar systems, with an added option to procure battery energy storage systems. The deadline for applications is Feb. 2, 2026.The Central Electricity Board (CEB) of Mauritius has opened a tender for grid-tied, roof-mounted hybrid solar systems. According to available tender details, the solar systems will have a cumulative capacity of 2 MW and be deployed on the island of Rodrigues, east of the main island of Mauritius. The chosen developer will be responsible for the supply, ...

