Sportradar AG: Sportradar Shareholders Elect Breon Corcoran, CEO of IG Group, to Board of Directors

Globally renowned executive in betting, gaming, and fintech boasts track record of driving innovation, digital transformation, and international growth

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global sports technology company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced the election of Breon Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer of IG Group (LSEG:IGG), to its Board of Directors, effective December 11, 2025.



Mr. Corcoran is a recognized leader in technology and digital transformation with extensive experience in scaling international businesses, having led teams across Europe, Australia, and the U.S. Previous to his current position as CEO of IG Group, Mr. Corcoran served in Chief Executive Officer roles at Zepz (formerly WorldRemit Group), an international payments firm, from October 2018 to August 2022, Paddy Power Betfair plc (now Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE: FLUT)), a leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, from February 2016 to January 2018, and Betfair plc from August 2012 to February 2016. From August 2022 to August 2024, he served as Chairman of the board of directors of Auction Technology Group (ATG), a leading digital marketplace/auction house. Mr. Corcoran holds a BA in Mathematics from Trinity College Dublin and a MBA from INSEAD. In 2016, he was named The Sunday Times "Business Leader of the Year" for his vision and leadership.

"Breon has a wealth of leadership experience across multiple industries including a deep understanding of the sports technology and data landscape which will be invaluable to our Board and management," said Jeffery Yabuki, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We are thrilled to have him join our Board."

"Breon joins our Board at an exciting time as we continue to innovate in sports technology and expand our global footprint," added Carsten Koerl, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar. "His proven leadership and deep industry experience will help guide us as we advance our strategic priorities, enhance operational excellence, and maximize value creation."

"Sportradar has built an impressive business in sports technology, and its potential for continued expansion and innovation is enormous," said Mr. Corcoran. "With my background in betting, gaming, and fintech, I am looking forward to working with Jeff, Carsten, and the rest of the Board of Directors to contribute to the company's journey and help drive long term value for its stakeholders."



