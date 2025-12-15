Z3Metaverse: Historic Z3 Metaverse White Paper

Audio and Video Link: https://z3metaverse.com/#/myMusic?wp=true

Z3 METAVERSE PROPERTY OWNERS STAKE CLAIM TO THE $5 TRILLION DECENTRALIZED METAVERSE ECONOMY

WASHINGTON D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / A major industry report predicting a booming Web3 Metaverse economy has been published by business consulting giant McKinsey & Company, titled "Value Creation in the Metaverse" The report estimates the Metaverse could reach a value of $5 trillion by 2030. The decentralized Metaverse is owned by the Z3 community and powered by Infinity BlockchainOS, with Metaverse property owners having a financial stake in the future of the Web-3 internet.

The following quote was published by tech journalist - Jason Quintero " After eight years of stealth development, Z3 is unveiling what it calls a true Web3 Operating System, designed from the ground up to serve people, not platforms. Unlike past attempts by Big Tech to define the Metaverse with virtual goggles and gamified realities, Z3's model is both simpler and more ambitious. It sees the Metaverse not as a singular app or headset experience, but as an entire decentralized ecosystem-a new layer of the internet-where art, communication, learning, and commerce can flourish in harmony, free from corporate surveillance or advertising" https://newsroom.seaprwire.com/technologies/a-new-chapter-for-the-internet-z3s-vision-of-a-human-centered-metaverse-takes-shape/

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta are not the Metaverse, Z3 is! Meta has exited stage right after spending $117B on VR Goggles only to have fallen flat in their attempts to define the Metaverse. Meta has now pivoted to another multi-billion dollar spending spree, this time with centralized AI, designed to expand Meta's covert data collection and targeted ad business model.

Stevie Marco and his team of program engineers have built a futuristic Web3 operating system with a new business model powered by decentralized Infinity BlockchainOS that defines the Metaverse and poses an existential threat to big tech's targeted ad model and financial infrastructure. The core paradigm shift the AI revolution will deliver is not just about human robots, men on Mars and machines driving cars, as Elon Musk would like you to believe. The game changing impact of AI is more about a cultural shift from the centralized Web2 internet, to a decentralized Web3 Metaverse. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/z3-metaverse-poses-existential-threat-170000777.html

Big tech should be careful what they wish for because AI is the Frankenstein that may well destroy them. Why on earth would any merchant trust their online targeted ad budgets to big tech when decentralized Infinity BlockchainOS can do a much better job for hundreds of times less money with no targeted ads?

The Z3 Metaverse community will not stand idly by a minute longer and be used and abused by privacy invasions, targeted ads, rabbit hole algorithms and mental health issues caused by big tech's relentless mission to monitor people's lives, emotions and pocketbooks. "The decentralized Metaverse will dramatically impact the distribution of wealth, social media, privacy, advanced learning, entertainment, artistic expression, AI use-cases and the way products and services are purchased and delivered in the future", says Stevie Marco.

Z3 reinvents the internet and its economy with its "no personal data collection" and "no ads" business model. Simply put, if centralized big tech is Superman, then the decentralized Metaverse powered by Infinity BlockchainOS is the Kryptonite.

LIFETIME REVENUE SHARING PAID TO METAVERSE PROPERTY OWNERS

The founding "10,000" Metaverse property owners pay $24.00 per month for each Z3 property to gain access to its vast features and benefits as well as receiving a percentage of the gross revenue of the Metaverse for the life of their Z3 property ownership. There is a limit of ten "10" founding Metaverse properties per individual, with each property entitled to the same benefits and percentage of gross revenue.

Once the 10,000 founding Metaverse properties are sold out, new Z3 owners can also purchase property in the Metaverse, but must use a founding Z3 owners property code and pay $29 per month. New Z3 owners are also entitled to long-term income streams from the Metaverse for the life of their Z3 property ownership.

The artist holds elite status in the Metaverse, primarily because they enlighten the world with their music and art. Approved artists and musicians receive a free Metaverse property and are also entitled to a percentage of the gross revenue of the Metaverse for making their works of art available to the Z3 community and beyond. Z3 introduces several additional revenue streams paid to the artist as defined in the Z3 artist compensation link. https://z3metaverse.com/artist-compensation

Z3 Metaverse Musical Score © - The founding Metaverse musical score consists of 17 original compositions with 26 movements that deliver a rainbow of emotion, styles and genres. Fifty-seven musicians performed with Stevie Marco on Z3's gapless musical masterpiece titled "Respect and Love Manifesto" including "A list" musicians Cindy Blackman-Santana, Buster Williams, Jimi Dred, world famous violinist Karen Briggs, Marcus Baylor, Sean Rickman and many others, including brilliant new talent. https://z3metaverse.com/page/songfi?elementType=music&elementId=47500

Z3's financial model shares the prosperity of the Metaverse with all its property owners in a stunning re-distribution of wealth, from the pockets of big tech and their financially elite shareholders, into the pockets of everyday people. Think of the Metaverse as delivering prosperity back to the people instead of the top 2%, as outlined in the "Metaverse Property Owners Agreement. https://z3metaverse.com/reg/direct?selection=1

BIG TECH'S "DATA COLLECTION AND TARGETED AD MODEL IS FACING A CATACLYSMIC PARADIGM SHIFT

Anytime massive amounts of people feel abused, targeted and disrespected, the environment for change is near. The only reason big tech's tortious ways have lasted this long is because there has been no solution based alternative. Just ask Kodak about a cataclysmic market shift, when seemingly overnight camera film disappeared from the market with the arrival of digital. The same paradigm shift is looming to take down big tech as the decentralized Z3 Metaverse, powered by AI driven Infinity BlockchainOS expands.

Here is why big tech is vulnerable to significant financial collapse with the arrival of the decentralized Z3 Metaverse:

Facebook and Instagram - Meta's revenue comes almost exclusively from ads, with 98.9% reported in 2024. Meta Inc. owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp with a market capitalization of $1.224 trillion as of April 21, 2025. The company reported in fiscal year 2024 net income of $62.3B on $164.5B in revenue , nearly all of which came from targeted ads generated from pirated consumer data. Once the public and merchants become familiar with the decentralized Z3 Metaverse economy, Facebook, Instagram and other big tech players will likely experience a mass exodus from users, merchants and investors. https://www.investors.com/news/technology/meta-stock-q3-2025-earnings-ai-meta-news-zuckerberg/

All the privacy invasions, bad press, teen suicides and lawsuits have finally caught up with Meta and investor confidence is falling sharply. In a major study, 76% of merchants claim to have lost money on Facebook ads. The third quarter of 2025 showed Meta stock falling 11% with investors nervous because the potential returns on Meta's multi-billion-dollar AI investments are undefined beyond expanding their covert data collection and targeted ad business model. https://www.glew.io/articles/76-of-ecommerce-stores-lose-money-on-facebook-ads-and-dont-know-it#:~:text=Losing%20Money%20Without%20Even%20Knowing,let's%20review%20Facebook's%20conversion%20model.

TikTok - This Chinese company generated an estimated $23B in revenue in 2024. Here again, eighty percent of TikTok's revenue comes from targeted ads. The remaining revenue is generated through e-commerce features and in-app purchases. In the case of TikTok, national security concerns also arise from user information being collected by the Chinese government. https://www.businessofapps.com/data/tik-tok-statistics/

Alphabet (Googles parent company) - In 2024 Google reported total revenue of approximately $350.02B with YouTube advertising revenue generating $36.15B. Other contributing revenue streams include search engine ads totaling $198B and Google cloud services that generated 43.23B. Approximately 80% of Alphabet's revenue comes from their online advertising machine making targeted ads their primary source of income, and like Facebook, susceptible to significant financial collapse as the decentralized Z3 Metaverse integrates into society. https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/020515/business-google.asp#:~:text=Alphabet%20primarily%20generates%20revenue%20through,67A

BREAKING NEWS: The Z3 Metaverse has partnered with DuckDuckGo to offer private global search in the Metaverse. "Privacy centric DuckDuckGo is perfectly aligned with the Z3 business model and we are thrilled to offer DuckDuckGo global search in every Metaverse home to protect the Z3 community from big tech privacy invasions, data hijacking and ruthless surveillance" says Stevie Marco. https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/duckduckgo-is-more-than-just-a-search-engine-now/

EIGHT METAVERSE REVENUE STREAMS REPLACE AND SURPASS BIG TECH'S TARGETED AD MODEL

Big tech's targeted ad revenue in 2024 was $537B and has turned the internet into a mega advertising agency driven by pirated consumer data. The question is; If there are no ads in the Metaverse, then how does the Z3 community make money? The following eight revenue streams define the trillion-dollar Metaverse economy that will replace big tech data collection, surveillance and targeted ads:

I. Revenue from Metaverse Property Payments - The founding 10,000 Z3 property owners pay $24 per month and establish a global decentralized Web3 movement that generates $2.8M per year, but more importantly proves thousands of people are ready to support the decentralized Metaverse and the vision of its founder Stevie Marco.

Masses of Z3 property owners will follow, beyond the founding 10,000, and pay $29 per month generating $348M per year for every one million Metaverse property owners. Z3 projects tens of millions of property owners with yearly revenue in the multi-billions. New Z3 property owners are also paid a percentage of gross revenue of the Metaverse as defined in the Z3 Property Owners Agreement. https://z3metaverse.com/reg/direct?selection=1

Metaverse property owner payments are similar to the Netflix subscription model. Reports indicate that subscription payments account for nearly 100% of Netflix income and are the holy grail of consumer loyalty. In 2024, Netflix's yearly revenue was about $39B and its market capitalization was approximately $467.65B as of November 2025, all from subscription revenues without ads.

II. Revenue from Z3 Sites Replace Big Tech Website Builders - Big Tech website builders like Go Daddy, Square Space and Wix, are far too expensive and woefully deficient when compared to a Z3 Metaverse home that has the option to go public as a "Z3 Site". For years there has been confusion about the difference between a Facebook page and a website. Z3 delivers futuristic Web3 technology creating a decentralized "Z3 Site" that replaces big tech website builders.

Big Tech Website Builder Revenue: GoDaddy's "Applications and Commerce" division, which includes its website products and services, generated $1.65B in revenue in 2024. Square Space's total revenue was $1.23B. Wix's website division generated approximately $1.26B. These big tech website builders generated a combined $4.14B in revenue in 2024.

The Cost : Wix Business Elite costs $159 per month, Square Space Advanced costs $65 per month and GoDaddy E-commerce Pro costs $90 per month that averages about $75 per month per customer. The Metaverse demolishes these big tech website builders by offering Z3 property owners the option to take their private Metaverse home public as a "Z3 Site" for just $12 per month.

Technology Comparison : When a technologist compares big tech website builders to a Z3 Site, it's like comparing a go cart to a formula-one race car. Big tech website builders are centralized and continuously collecting your data while paying you nothing for it. The AI components of big tech website builders are highly touted by them, but in reality are a pittance compared to the AI assets found in a Z3 Site powered by decentralized Infinity BlockchainOS.

None of these big tech website builders have an interactive social media component, Z3 has Touch DSM. They don't have avatar creation capabilities, Z3 has AvatarZ AI. They don't have Virtual Pro photo editing, LaZers, music and video hosting, advanced AI learning tools, high end audio / visual production capabilities, virtual art monetization or Shop B-commerce. Z3 Sites have all these assets and more and big tech website builders do not, therefore threatening their very existence.

III. Revenue from User Data and Z3 Marketing Efforts - Metaverse Property owners can decide to sell their data to the merchant community for money, or for store credits, through the Infinity BlockchainOS data transfer portal. Z3 studies have shown, after speaking to hundreds of consumers, that many would choose to monetize their data by way of direct payments from the merchant community, with big tech cut out.

Focus Groups: The idea of "data for money" results in a much more trusting consumer / merchant relationship that can be maximized by merchants to better structure their marketing, public relations and sales engines. Another asset of Z3's revolutionary consumer / merchant union is that merchants have B-commerce storefronts in the Metaverse, where they can sell their products and services to the entire Z3 community and connect with interested members and pay them for their data, focus group participation and product marketing efforts.

The Z3 Community Marketing Engine : Relentless targeted ads negatively impact consumers. Z3 revolutionizes the consumer / merchant relationship with the Metaverse community able to market and promote the products they believe in using Lazers, Musi-grams, Viddys, Virtual Pro, Z3 External Share and Touch DSM social media. A friend's recommendation has a much higher conversion-to-sale ratio than targeted ads because it comes with trust and social proof essential to consumer buying decisions. https://www.buyapowa.com/blog/88-of-consumers-trust-word-of-mouth/#:~:text=A%20family%20member%20or%20friend,would%20be%20the%20right%20advice.

Re-allocation of Marketing and Sales Budgets: Merchants can, and should, stop wasting their precious marketing dollars with big tech targeted ads. "We are in the Web3 era now, the era of the decentralized Metaverse powered by Infinity BlockchainOS, where consumers and merchants connect on a more direct and trusting level. Let's just cut out big tech, unless they are willing to change their data hijacking and targeted ad business model" says Z3 Metaverse founder Stevie Marco.

Z3 Revenue is Generated from an 8% Infinity BlockchainOS Data Transfer Fee : This fee is paid by the merchant and based on the amount Z3 community members are paid for their data, focus group participation and marketing efforts. This consumer / merchant model is a sleeping giant that threatens to completely abolish big tech's covert data collection and targeted ad business model.

IV. Revenue from B-Commerce Transactions - Amazon generated $638B in revenue in 2024. Merchants are leaving Amazon in record numbers after suffering a maze of hidden fees, AWS hosting costs, financial penalties, unfair return policies, costly targeted ad programs and threats of cancellation. Also, if a merchant has a hot product, Amazon will often sell that same product under the Amazon brand and undercut the merchant who made a market for it. Amazon takes down 25% to 50% of the gross sale price from transactions, leaving merchants scraping to get by. https://shopkeeper.com/amazon-seller-fees-list

The Z3 Blockchain Data Firewall Interface: Metaverse Engineers have solved the data security issue with the invention of Infinity Blockchain's Data Firewall interface that secures your data when products and services are purchased in the Metaverse. The technology works like this; when products are purchased in the Metaverse, instead of the transaction data being captured by big tech servers, the transaction data hits Z3's Data Firewall and is diverted to Infinity BlockchainOS where only you have access to it.

Decentralized "B-commerce" Facts :

1) Decentralized B-commerce is powered by Infinity BlockchainOS AI.

2) The cost of targeted ads are eliminated when shopping B-commerce.

3) Amazon fees are eliminated when shopping B-commerce.

4) AWS merchant hosting expenses are eliminated when shopping B-commerce.

5) Top shipping companies like DHL offer discount pricing for state-of-the-art shipping, tracking and delivery for B-commerce transactions.

6) The same products and services cost substantially less to consumers when shopping B-commerce compared to Amazon.

7) Merchants enjoy higher profit margins and are able to take their brands back from Amazon, re-establishing intimate and lasting relationships with their customers through decentralized Metaverse B-commerce.

Mark Cuban Declares; "All My Shark Tank Companies Hate Working with Amazon" : Mark Cuban is a well-respected and highly successful entrepreneur, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and small business Shark Tank investor who recently appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher in October of 2025 and had this to say about Amazon:

Maher: "Can Amazon really get more efficient?"

Cuban: "Amazon can be replaced"

Maher: "What?"

Cuban. "Amazon can be replaced"

Maher: "Replaced! Amazon!" -

Cuban: "Without question, yea"

Maher: "With what?" -

Cuban: "Just look at RCA, RCA was the dominant company"

Maher: "But wait, how do you replace Amazon"

Cuban: "By finding different ways to deliver products. Amazon just destroys small businesses . . . All my shark tank companies hate working with Amazon." https://youtube.com/shorts/e3IXw1N1Og4?si=4_qfH5OTejcJWuYE

Merchants Embed Product Lines and Payment Portals in Metaverse Storefronts : Merchant products and payment portals are easily embedded in the Metaverse that makes "Shop B-commerce" fast and easy for merchants to integrate, allowing for the sale of their products and services to the entire Z3 community. The only meaningful change in the operational flow is that all data relating to purchases are captured, documented and securely stored on Infinity BlockchainOS, instead of big tech servers. New merchants that do not have existing merchant accounts can tap into Z3 's global PayPal gateway.

Merchants pay $29 per-month for Z3 Storefronts : This revenue is also shared with Metaverse property owners. The $29 monthly cost of a B-commerce storefront is a pittance compared to all the chargebacks, AWS costs and countless fees merchants are forced to pay. Amazon ad ons to their $36 monthly merchant fee result in 25% to 50% of a product transaction going into Amazon's pocket.

A Fee of 8% is Paid to the Metaverse Community for All B-commerce Transactions : The 8% Infinity BlockchainOS fee is 1/5 of what Amazon charges. Suddenly, merchants are making far greater profits using decentralized B-commerce while consumers are paying far less. Products are shipped directly from merchant warehouses and are picked up and delivered by topflight international services like DHL, who are actively pursuing high volume customers like Metaverse B-commerce offering excellent pricing on every delivery time frame.

Merchants and Z3 Property Owners Unite Under B-commerce Affordability : Merchants pool their money together in amounts of 20% of what they are currently spending on big tech targeted ads in a short-term radio and television campaign to drive long-term traffic to Shop B-commerce. The B-commerce media campaign is only needed briefly because when people can pay less for the same quality product or service, that news spreads like wildfire in the press, on social media and across the neighbor's fence.

Live streams from B-Commerce Storefronts: Every Metaverse storefront has the option to stream live where Z3 members can instantly talk to a real person and order, get help and ask questions. This real-time connection restore the intimacy and transparency that traditional online marketplaces have lost. It empowers customers to engage with merchants on demand and builds trust through direct interaction while also reducing friction in the shopping experience.

V. Revenue from Virtual Art Treasures known as VAT$ - The crash of "Non-Fungible Tokens" in 2022 is a blessing and a curse. The blessing is that virtual art has been permanently established as an innovative, artistic and valuable Web3 asset. The curse is bad actors jumped into the NFT crypto-craze and destroyed the beauty of virtual art by turning it into a quick money scheme with no meaningful safeguards to protect against fraud and harm to investors. The result was an NFT / crypto crash of epic proportion that guaranteed the public will never again trust the phrase "NFT"

Z3 Reinvents Virtual Art Monetization : Virtual Art Treasures, known as VAT$ are introduced in the Z3 Metaverse with new security and fraud protections for the next generation of virtual art monetization. Z3 has developed creational tools that merge music, video, audio, AvatarZ, LaZers, Web3 font styles, cartoon captions, animation and other content assets into VAT$ that are bought, sold and traded in the VAT$ Marketplace.

Effective Fraud Protection : To make your VAT$ available for sale or trade in the Metaverse, a copyright application must be on file with the US Copyright Office. 17 U.S.C. § 506(e) targets false representations of material facts in a copyright application made knowingly that is punishable by a fine of not more than $2,500 and serves as a powerful fraud deterrent. Z3 provides a Metaverse AI assistant that facilitates the filing of copyright applications.

Lying on a copyright application can also be prosecuted under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, the general federal false statements statute. A conviction can result in a fine and/or imprisonment for up to five years. These safeguards and consequences are posted in the VAT$ Marketplace, providing effective fraud deterrents that give VAT$ creators and investors confidence to actively buy, sell and trade in the VAT$ Marketplace.

Virtual Art and Hard Copy Collaborations : VAT$ creators' partner with portrait artists to create hard copy VAT$ originals that are sold as virtual / canvas wall art collaborations, signed by both artists, for display in Metaverse virtual homes as well as in brick-and-mortar residences. Virtual art / hard copy canvas collaborations bring the art community together in a Metaverse art - pop culture revolution.

The Vat $ Marketplace: The VAT$ Marketplace is where VAT$ created by the Z3 artist community are bought, sold and traded. Transactions are transparently documented on Infinity BlockchainOS certifying sale amounts, trades, dates and the parties involved. The Z3 community generates revenue from an 8% Infinity BlockchainOS certification fee for each transaction. The VAT$ Marketplace is a futuristic gallery of creativity and prosperity, with early VAT$ investors positioned for a potential windfall return on investment.

VI. Revenue from Corporate Sponsorships - The Z3 Metaverse will be pursuing eight non-competing title sponsors that endorse the decentralized Z3 Metaverse business model, and by doing so, will send a message to consumers that privacy and affordability are top of mind. For decentralized B-commerce to grow quickly, big business should get onboard because it is in the best interests of merchants, consumers and the economy. The eight non-competing title sponsors appear with other merchants in the Shop B-commerce portal with the founding title sponsors affixed at the top and held in high esteem because their sponsorship revenues are shared with the entire Z3 Metaverse community.

Specialty Channels in the Z3 Metaverse : There are three specialty channels in the Metaverse called Baby Time, Pet Nation and TeenZ all with associated podcasts. The eight title sponsors will rotate having their trademarks linked to these specialty channels and podcasts as well as the Shop B-commerce portal as part of title sponsorship.

VII. Revenue from Infinity BlockchainOS Licensing and Consulting Agreements - Currently, there is not a recognized multi-use decentralized blockchain operating system challenging the centralized Web2 internet. Instead, there are "narrow use" crypto blockchain platforms, such as Ethereum and Bitcoin for cryptocurrency transactions. However, AI driven Infinity BlockchainOS reaches far beyond crypto and into the future of Web3.

For years Z3 code engineers have been focused on developing Infinity BlockchainOS as a replacement for centralized e-commerce, logistics, data base management and security with the goal of creating a "privacy centric" and customizable blockchainOS for mass adoption. Z3 and its community of Metaverse property owners envision Infinity BlockchainOS in the same rarified air as Microsoft Windows and macOS.

The end game is a turnkey Infinity BlockchainOS, licensed to industry that is approximately 70% standardized with 30% able to be customized to the needs of a particular business or organization through licensing and consulting agreements that takes Infinity BlockchainOS mainstream that will generate billions of dollars for the Z3 Metaverse community.

VIII. Revenue from AI Use-Cases - Big tech App Stores are replaced with Metaverse AI applications known as "AI Use-Cases" and made available to the Metaverse community, with new Use-Cases being continually generated through the AI entrepreneur gateway, located in the Z3 Virtual portal. AI Use-Cases are carefully vetted before being published in the Metaverse.

Independent AI Developers Make Money from Their AI Use-Cases : The Z3 community generates income from 8% of the gross revenue from all AI Use-Cases accessed in the Metaverse, with the entrepreneur making 92% of the revenue. The Metaverse model endears entrepreneurs and wants them to make money for their AI solutions, contrary to exploiting their skills that is commonplace with big tech app stores. Some AI Use-Cases will be free and require no payment. For those AI Use-Cases requiring payment, Z3 tokens are purchased at one-cent per token using credit and debit cards as well as PayPal accounts.

TOUCH DSM LEADS THE WORLD INTO DECENTRALIZED SOCIAL MEDIA

Z3 has reinvented social media for all desktop and mobile devices from the ground up, known as Touch DSM, powered by Infinity BlockchainOS. This means your personal data from social media use is never collected on big tech servers. Rather, your data belongs to you, with the ability to monetize it or keep it private with only you having access to it using your Infinity BlockchainOS private keys.

Parental Safeguards and Assets : Touch DSM gives parents control over their children's social media use, including time spent in the Metaverse, as well as content alerts that include a minors history of AI Use-Cases and content uploads. Parents can also schedule educational and artistic sessions in the Metaverse, on demand, for creative works and study projects as well as teacher / parent tutoring sessions for kids.

Touch DSM Replaces Antiquated Facebook and Instagram Functionalit y: Touch DSM is a shining star in the Z3 Metaverse that delivers long awaited relief from the tortious and primitive jaws of big tech social media that is old, stale and technically deficient. An example of Touch DSM innovation is the ability to attach several multimedia elements in one post or message, with the receiver able to add LaZers, Musi-grams, Viddys, AvatarZ, photos, images, AI images, music, video and audio to Z3 home libraries from a single post or message with just one click.

Innovation Defines Touch DSM Social Media : Touch DSM has the ability to instantly create personalized mini avatars known as VatariZ in every style you can possibly imagine that replace dated Web2 emojis. Personalized VatariZ can be saved in your Touch DSM library to attach to social media posts and private messages to add imagination, spice and emotion.

Z3 Global Share Gateway - Z3 Global is a decentralized sharing portal connected to Touch DSM that eclipses anything before it, giving Metaverse property owners, including the independent arts, a creative runway for expression, distribution and monetization. When a Z3 community member uploads content to their Metaverse home from their computer or phone, they have the option to share it with the entire Z3 community through "Z3 Global", pursuant of course to content safeguards outlined in the Metaverse Terms of Service.

Z3 External Share - All Z3 content can also be shared outside of the Metaverse across the entire internet landscape by clicking on the external share icon. You can share by e-mail, on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and all other online platforms and billboards by posting the link generated from Z3 External Share. The Metaverse community can also use External Share to promote and sell their Virtual Art Treasures and to expand their marketing efforts in conjunction with financial relationships with merchants.

AI SOLUTIONS POWERED BY DECENTRALIZED INFINITY BLOCKCHAIN-OS

AI is coming at us like a mega tsunami, and like all revolutionary technologies, there is both fear and enthusiasm. On one side critics say AI will take our jobs, stifle learning and assist bad actors. The counter argument is AI will create jobs, cure cancer and advance higher learning. One thing is for sure, AI is not going anywhere and will only get more integrated into society.

The Achilles Heel of Big Tech is Infinity BlockchainOS : This is why you never hear big tech promote decentralized data security. Infinity BlockchainOS is a shared immutable digital ledger, enabling the recording of data, transactions and asset tracking within the Metaverse, providing a single and verifiable source of truth, with big tech shut out. Data is stored across multiple computers, known as "Nodes", making tampering and big tech access next to impossible.

AI Algorithm Development and Monitoring : Infinity BlockchainOS AI provides a secure, decentralized, and auditable data record of AI algorithms, ensuring transparency when compared to centralized big tech algorithms that are covert, undisclosed and overtly self interested. Infinity BlockchainOS thwarts big tech data collection, relentless targeted ads, continued surveillance and dangerous AI algorithms in the decentralized Metaverse era.

Decentralization : Infinity BlockchainOS results in AI systems where data ownership and control remain with Metaverse property owners. Centralized AI is being pursued by big tech, in major part, to further their data pirating / targeted ad business model that Z3 seeks to eliminate. Long before the AI frenzy, Z3 Metaverse code engineers were developing the great things decentralized AI could do for the world, with innovative, secure and safe AI Use-Cases for personal and business use.

BrainZ A Deep AI Learning Experience - BrainZ is a revolutionary Z3 higher learning tool for students and teachers that turns meaning into a textual and graphic language that connects to the deepest sectors of the brains processing and memory creating an advanced neurological process that better comprehends, rationalizes and retains information. BrainZ treats words, numbers and images not just as fixed symbols but rather as specific ideas, descriptions and explanations in a physical system of dynamic forces that interact in the brain the same way thoughts combine to form larger ideas.

By turning text, images and symbols into adaptive relational geometry, BrainZ allows meaning to be quantified, rationalized, and understood faster than ever before. It bridges the gap between symbolic logic and neural pattern recognition, enabling humans to better use the brains power. Where traditional algorithms predict words, BrainZ predicts, transposes and imbeds intellectual relationships, creating the gateway to higher learning.

Here is the most important point: It is one thing for AI to simply give the answer to a complicated question without advanced learning being realized. That serves no higher learning purpose. However, it is completely different when BrainZ not only gives the answer to complex inquiries, but imbeds the basic understanding of how the answer was calculated into the brain in a new AI language of text, images, symbols and audio that better integrates the brains learning and retention sectors. https://markets.financialcontent.com/siliconvalley/article/accwirecq-2025-10-28-brainz-a-revolutionary-deep-ai-learning-experience-pioneered-by-the-z3-metaverse

MASTERING THE METAVERSE

Interactive Metaverse AI Instruction - The sheer volume of entertainment, creational programs, AI advanced learning tools, music, video, editing programs, social media and more located in the 36 rooms of your Metaverse home is mind blowing, and perhaps a bit overwhelming. This however is not a problem, but rather an invitation to learn and explore the Metaverse, supported by AvatarZ Valentina, Jetzar, Dylan and Zoe.

The Question Mark "?" : No matter where you are in your Metaverse home, just click on the question mark "?" and AvatarZ will appear to provide animated, entertaining and comprehensive instruction to show you exactly how to master every aspect of your Metaverse home.

Metaverse Canvas Art Screens - In the Web2 past, computer and phone screens were only white, with no built-in browser command that allowed to create artistic options. Z3 property owners have eight futuristic screen options to choose from that include: Peace - The Matrix - Déjà Vous - Passion - Love - Truth - Endless - and Vision that can be applied to desktop and mobile devices.

The screen icon located in the upper right corner allows to change the screen art at will. The backgrounds also provide a unique design option when creating blended images in Virtual Pro, LaZers, Musi-grams and Viddys by using artistic backgrounds as transparent opacity for blended image perimeters.

AvatarZ, Image, Video and Audio Creations - Some of the most successful companies in the world have created mascot brand ambassadors like Mr. Clean, the Michelin man and LiMu Emu. These "sticky" characters have serious traction and longevity as fantasy AvatarZ with hundreds of unique voices, or you can use your own.

AvatarZ brand ambassadors never ask to re-negotiate their contract, nor do they say or do things independently that can harm a company's reputation. There is no need for expensive ad agencies to create your company's virtual brand ambassador, because you can do it all from your Metaverse home or B-commerce storefront. AvatarZ can be created of people, pets, stuffed animals and fantasy characters that add spice, humor and intrigue to life. However, AvatarZ involving minors can only be created in strict conformance with federal and state child safety laws and the Z3 Terms of Service.

AvatarZ Enhance your Financial Future : To be hired for the job you are seeking, the average amount of applicants are between 100 and 250 depending on the company. This means even if you are highly qualified, the odds are still stacked against you. The decision maker has no time to waste and rarely, if ever, reads an entire resume carefully. Video AvatarZ can serve as your resume summary that sets you apart by communicating your skills in a far more effective and entertaining manner, increasing your chances of winning the job by showing your future employer you are creative, qualified and technically proficient.

DiariZ : Another Use-Case for AvatarZ is the creation of "DiariZ" that document your life for future generations to understand more deeply who you were, your personality traits, humor and what you stood for through your video DiariZ collection using "text to speech" and/or interactive conversational AI assets.

Metaverse Living Rooms - Yesterday's websites and social media had home pages, Z3 Metaverse homes have virtual living rooms, which is the first impression visitors get when visiting your virtual home. As visitors enter, they see Metaverse art backgrounds, streaming LaZers, Touch DSM social media content, a multimedia grid and navigation bars that connect to the 36 rooms in your Metaverse home.

Z3 Multimedia Grids - A window into the soul of a person is the art, music, video and literature they seek and are inspired by. Multimedia grids consist of 8 creational grids with 21 content elements in a creative gallery of artistic expression with the entire grid or individual elements able to be added to visitor libraries with just one click.

VIRTUAL ART, MUSIC, VIDEO, AUDIO AND FRIEND LIBRARIES

Special libraries with dropdown menus are present in your Metaverse home to store, manage and organize all of your content. Each content thumbnail has six different options that include:

1) Manage: to change or add titles, thumbnails and keywords

2) External Share: to share outside of the Metaverse

3) Privacy Settings: to set for each content thumbnail

4) Comments: to post about content items

5) Report: to alert to content violating Z3's Terms of Service or other member concerns, and

6) Delete: to remove content from your library

When friends visit your virtual home, they can visit any of your libraries and add that content to their associated library with just one click pursuant to privacy settings.

Virtual Art Library and Menu

1) Photos and images

2) Z3 Images created from Metaverse AI

3) AvatarZ created from Metaverse AI

4) Specialty icon image shapes

5) Animated LaZers

6) Virtual art galleries and collections

7) Virtual art folders

8) Upload images from your computer and phone to your virtual art library

Music Library and Menu

1) Upload, stream and share music in the Metaverse and throughout the entire internet landscape

2) Create, save, stream and share music playlists in the Metaverse and throughout the entire internet landscape

3) Upload music from YouTube using YouTube's share functionality

4) Upload music from your computer and phone to your music library

Video Library and Menu

1) Upload, stream and share videos in Z3 as well as the entire internet landscape

2) Create, save, stream, and share video playlists in the Metaverse and throughout the entire internet landscape

3) Upload videos from YouTube using YouTube share functionality

4) Upload videos from your computer or phone to your video library

Audio Library and Menu

1) Upload, stream and share audio books and other content in Z3 and throughout the entire internet landscape

2) Create, save, stream and share audio playlists in Z3 and throughout the entire internet landscape

3) Upload audio from YouTube using YouTube's share functionality

4) Upload audio from your computer and phone to your audio library

5) Record, save and distribute audio tracks.

6) Create, save and distribute DiarieZ

Friends Library and Menu

1) Create friend groups for Touch DSM social media posts and private messaging

2) Manage friend requests you have made to others and that others have made to you to visit friend virtual homes

3) Connect by telephone and video to friends directly from your friends library

4) Set privacy settings for individual friends

5) Connect to your friends walls to upload content with just one click

6) Connect with merchants that you accepted as friends and/or have a partnership with relating to data sharing, focus groups and marketing agreements.

METAVERSE MEDIA PRODUCTION PROGRAMS

Virtual Pro - Z3 labs has engineered Virtual Pro image creation and editing technology with revolutionary impact. The Web2 internet had "Photoshop", which is an expensive downloadable photo editing program that was first released in 1990. A monthly Adobe Photoshop subscription costs $19.99 per month for the Photography plan, that over the decades has made Adobe a fortune. In fiscal year 2024, the Digital Media segment of Adobe generated $15.86B in revenue, (which includes Photoshop) that generated $12.68B, representing 10% year-over-year growth. https://electroiq.com/stats/adobe-photoshop-vs-canva-statistics/

Z3's technology stack makes Virtual Pro image editing fast, easy to use and a more creative experience compared to yesterday's Adobe Photoshop. Recent quantum leaps in browser capabilities, combined with server / AI code integration eliminates the need for downloadable programs. Current internet browsers are incredibly sophisticated AI brains, of which potential Z3 has maximized into internet driven programs instead of downloadable computer programs. Like Kodak and film, Adobe and Photoshop will lose massive market share to Virtual Pro in the Web3 era.

LaZers - Animated streaming LaZers are created and featured in your Metaverse living room that integrate AI blended imaging, music, audio, AvatarZ, Web3 font styles, content captions and opacity variants to create virtual art streaming masterpieces. LaZers can stream alone in a loop, or in a sequence of multiple Lazers for a creative and captivating presentation. The Lazer creational process can also be financially rewarding through monetizing LaZers as Virtual Art Treasures in the Vat$ Marketplace.

Musi-grams - Z3 pioneers the ability to create and distribute Musi-grams throughout the Metaverse, as well as the entire internet landscape by integrating Virtual Pro imagery, LaZers, AvatarZ, music and audio into creative high-end Web3 productions. Although it sounds like a complicated feat, it is easy to do by using the Musi-gram creational grid with on demand instruction by clicking on the "?".

Consumers can convert image libraries into Musi-gram masterpieces by merging family and personal images with music, audio, Web3 font styles, AvatarZ and blended imagery. Merchants can use Musi-grams in their marketing and sales campaigns by appealing to customers in a more entertaining and creative manner, with links back to their Metaverse storefront to facilitate product transactions.

Viddys - Video editing programs downloaded from the internet are both complicated and expensive. For example: Adobe Premiere Pro costs $22 per month. A one-time purchase of Final Cut Pro costs $299. Why pay that when revolutionary Z3 Metaverse Browser / Server / AI code integration delivers the ability to create and edit high-end video productions directly from your Metaverse home or B-commerce storefront.

SPECIAL METAVERSE CHANNELS

Baby Time - Baby Time is a specialty Metaverse channel that welcomes new life into the world with special focus on parenting and associated experiences that creates new friends and entertainment experiences to enjoy and learn from that can be shared inside and outside of the Metaverse community. This is one of three channels that are sponsored by the eight founding Metaverse title sponsors. The Baby Time channel will also have its own weekly podcast that brings parents together to discuss the newborn experience.

Pet Nation - It is about time that "pets" had their own channel, and the Z3 Metaverse makes that happen. In many cases pet-to- human relationships are far more powerful and loyal than human to human relationships. AvatarZ of pets can be created with special voices that can be advanced to interactive communication and posted on the pets channel. Pet Nation will also have its own weekly podcast that brings pet owners together in communities for social events and learning experiences that is all about the pet / human experience.

TeenZ - Teens are the revolutionaries and always will be. The ages between thirteen and nineteen are critical to intellectual and emotional development and the TeenZ channel allows them to connect and share on their own terms and on their own channel. The TeenZ channel is also a nerve center for teens to get help from fellow teens as well as from the adult and medical community to address teen depression and suicide that Web2 social media has exacerbated. Somebody will always be there to help on the TeenZ channel.

Gig Center - The Gig Center is a bulletin board of employment opportunities posted by the Z3 community and its merchants for every type of legitimate employment. The new Metaverse economy opens up a rainbow of new job opportunities, many from home, directly related to the Z3 Metaverse community and its merchants with all searchable by geographic location. The Metaverse Terms of Service prohibits any illegal or sexually related promotion, services or employment.

Z3 VIRTUAL GATEWAY

Z3 Video Confer - Every Metaverse home has Z3 Video Confer so there is no need for Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet subscriptions. Ease of use is another benefit with instant sessions initiated from the friends portal or a B-commerce storefront. Guests outside the Metaverse are always welcome when Z3 property owners and merchants schedule meetings.

The Z3 Artist and Collectors Guild - The worldwide art economy has been experiencing a decline in its total value, with sales falling 12% in 2024 to an estimated $57.5B. The decentralized Metaverse will dramatically reverse that decline with a pop-culture title-wave of new Metaverse art that merges virtual and wall art with music audio and a robust AI sector. A new generation of art collectors and traders will emerge that will ignite the art world on a sustained level of growth and prosperity. https://www.artbasel.com/stories/the-art-basel-and-ubs-global-art-market-report-2025

Song fi Composer - This Z3 innovation accelerates the creative process of writing songs and lyrics. Z3 has stored every chord that exists in the 12 note chromatic musical scale in three octaves with three inversions of each chord that add color depending on the inversion selected. Music theory is a complicated learned skill and Song fi Composer AI makes the creative process much more efficient, understandable and rewarding with suggestions on chord progressions, bridges and hooks, with the ability to sing into Song fi Composer.

Adolescents and teens can unlock their creative potential instead of scrolling aimlessly on their cell phone on Facebook and Instagram and other big tech sites that have been proven to result in addiction, loneliness and depression. Creative endeavors are key to robust mental health. When a three year old is making a fuss at the restaurant, what does the waitress often do? Provide a coloring book and almost instantly the child begins to draw and becomes immersed in his or her creative works.

Live Streams - If Covid taught the arts anything, it was that streaming live entertainment directly into homes and charging for it is critical to the financial well being of the arts community. Z3 provides a robust live stream platform with the ability create live streams and links for viewing later.

Games and Virtual Reality Adventures - Next-generation gamers are firm that the industry as a whole is flawed by prioritizing profit over players through predatory monetization like loot boxes, releasing unfinished or "broken" games, and engaging in anti-consumer practices. Z3 has put together a commission of gamers to reinvent the gaming industry that will result in a Metaverse gaming platform created by gamers for gamers that will become available in early 2026 with new monetization channels. https://truthout.org/articles/the-gaming-community-is-fed-up-with-corporate-greed-and-ripe-to-be mobilized/#:~:text=The%20video%20game%20industry%20has%20been%20criticized,schemes%20have%20led%20to%20backlash%20from%20gamers.

CONCLUSION

"This historic White Paper has detailed all Z3 innovations, founding principles and ideologies that define the decentralized Metaverse. There will be others who adopt the Z3 business model and that will be a wonderful thing because Z3 cannot change the world alone." proclaims Stevie Marco.

