Artel, LLC, a Cydecor Company Partners with Gilat Defense to Offer Defense-Grade SATCOM Products and Services to the U.S. Department of War

HERNDON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Artel, a Cydecor Company, a provider of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) SATCOM, multi-domain and orbit/band solutions to the U.S. DOW and other Government agencies, has become the first to offer Gilat's U.S. Defense-Grade SATCOM product portfolio on the GSA IT Schedule 70.

Based in Herndon, Virginia, Artel, a Cydecor company, has served as a trusted provider of network solutions to the U.S. Government for more than 30 years. In addition to delivering global, complex satellite and terrestrial communications solutions, the company offers professional IT services and a full portfolio of Cyber Security/Risk Management services. The company provides and supports terrestrial capacity on five continents, furnishes satellite bandwidth to the DOW, owns and operates a Network Operations Center (NOC) that provides 24x7x365 mission-critical support and owns a SCIF.

Artel, a Cydecor Company, holds prime contract positions on multiple Government contract vehicles and is excited to be the first to offer Gilat Defense product portfolio on all our contract vehicles to include GSA IT Schedule 70, GSA CS3, PLEO and DITCO Basic Agreement. "This strategic partnership offers the Government a path to procuring the multi-orbit, resilient comms technology of Gilat Defense," said Ed Spitler, Vice President Space, Satellite, and Terrestrial Operations Artel, LLC, a Cydecor Company.

As the first MEO-certified modem technology, Gilat Defense is the leading provider of multi-orbit modems. "Our strategic partnership with Artel, a Cydecor Company, is more than a path to procurement; it's a demonstration of our commitment to the mission," said Gilad Landsberg, President, Gilat Defense. "Artel, a Cydecor Company, and Gilat Defense are partners in the truest sense."

About Artel, a Cydecor Company

Artel, a Cydecor Company, serves as a leading provider of telecommunications and technology support services delivering cost-effective, on-time, reliable communications services, cybersecurity, and IT solutions. The company delivers global terrestrial connectivity, SATCOM enterprise services, and technology support services on-demand capability ensuring reliable and secure connectivity worldwide in support of the customer's most mission-critical requirements. Artel, a Cydecor Company, links expertise and buying power to design and deliver complex telecommunications solutions worldwide.

About Gilat Defense Company

Gilat Defense provides secure, rapid-deployment SATCOM solutions for military organizations, government agencies, and defense integrators, with a strong focus on the U.S. Department of War, addressing a variety of Defense and HLS applications in the world's most challenging environments.

