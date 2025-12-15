ThinkTrends Lands $26M U.S. Department of the Treasury OCIO for AI-Powered Chat Tools

HERNDON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Out of 28 bidders, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has awarded ThinkTrends a $26 million prime contract under a multiple-award IDIQ. Through this contract, ThinkTrends will provide state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chat tools as a shared service across the Department and its bureaus.

ThinkTrends will deliver its secure Agentic AI chat tool, ThinkChat, providing Treasury's developers, IT staff, and both technical and non-technical personnel with flexible, secure, and modern AI-driven support tailored to their specific workflows. The platform enables users to work more efficiently using plain-language prompts. All processing and data storage will remain within federal cloud environments, with strict guardrails preventing the use of government data for any model training or enhancement, in accordance with U.S. government requirements.

"We are honored to bring secure, mission-aligned AI to the Department of the Treasury," said Jyotiska Biswas, CEO of ThinkTrends. "The Treasury is taking a decisive approach to adoption by moving quickly to give their workforce modern tools. We are excited to support that vision, especially through our safeguards and secure platform."

ThinkTrends is a leader in enterprise and federal AI systems, specializing in no-code agentic AI platforms, secure large-language-model deployments, document automation, and AI governance solutions. With a mission to bring trustworthy, high-performance AI to regulated sectors, ThinkTrends supports clients across health, finance, scientific research, and federal government agencies.

