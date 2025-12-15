a.i. solutions, Inc. Celebrates its 30th Anniversary

LANHAM, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / On December 12, 2025, a.i. solutions began celebrating its 30th anniversary providing products and services that enable access to space. From its first contract at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) automating satellite maneuver planning, a.i. solutions has grown to supporting the United States Department of War (DoW), Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), multiple civilian space agencies (NASA, NOAA and the USGS), and the commercial space industry. They currently hold multiple large prime contracts to provide space mission operations, mission assurance, and launch services and have a workforce of more than 580 people.

"Since we launched the company in 1996, our goal has always been to exceed customer expectations by delivering on our promise, taking care of our team, supporting company growth through re-investment, and promoting employee self-growth," said Bob Sperling, President and CEO of a.i. solutions. "This 30-year milestone proves that we have outstanding products and a remarkable team that collectively deliver results that go beyond meeting customer needs. I am extremely proud of where this company has been and where we are heading as we look to the future of innovation for space."

a.i. solutions began as a small contingent of experts in orbital mechanics and flight dynamics. In 1997, they introduced FreeFlyer, a commercial-off-the-shelf astrodynamics tool for space mission, analysis, and operations, currently used by NASA, NOAA, USSF, USAF, and many commercial space companies and universities. From there, the company went on to lend their expertise to the expendable launch vehicle and missile defense arena, and now provides space mission engineering, launch, and operation services.

a.i. solutions has received numerous awards including four NASA Agency Prime Contractor of the Year awards both as a small business and now as a large business. The company is headquartered in Lanham, MD with offices in Cape Canaveral, FL, Colorado Springs, CO, and Huntsville, AL.

a.i. solutions is a leading aerospace engineering firm providing mission-critical software, engineering services, and operational support to civilian, commercial, and national security space missions. With a history spanning three decades, the company is committed to delivering reliable solutions that ensure mission success. Learn more at https://ai-solutions.com/who-we-are.

