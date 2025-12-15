Dateline Resources Limited: Dateline Delivers Further High-Grade Intercepts from North Pipe at Colosseum

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is pleased to announce further high-grade drilling results at its 100%-owned Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in San Bernardino County, California. The results from a further twelve reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled below the South and North Pits have provided gold assay results that improve the continuity of mineralisation and in several instances, deliver grades that exceed the existing mineral resource grade.

Of note, RC25-002 and RC25-006 were drilled on the south-east side of the North Pit mineral resource, not far from RC25-001 and RC25-004 that were recently reported (see Figures 1 and 2). This area demonstrates a broad zone of mineralisation with grades comparable with the existing mineral resource but contains a high-grade core (RC25-002 - 10.67m @ 7.27g/t Au, RC25-006 - 13.72m @ 4.48g/t Au) with grades that are significantly higher than the mineral resource.

Highlights

High-grade gold intercepts further strengthen the mineralisation model in the North Pipe: RC25-002 returned 62.48m @ 2.52 g/t Au from 25.91m Incl. 10.67m @ 7.27g/t Au from 39.62m RC25-006 returned 108.20m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 9.14m Incl. 13.72m @ 4.48g/t Au from 56.39m RC25-020 returned 117.34m @ 1.01 g/t Au from 0m Incl. 9.14m @ 1.84g/t Au from 36.57m



Commenting on the new results, Dateline's Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, commented:

"These newly reported results come from an area that was sparsely populated in the previous mineral resource model. The overall mineralised envelope and grade matches what we anticipated in this area and the high-grade core has delivered excellent grades and widths.

"The North Pit is currently scheduled to be the first area to be mined in the schedule and the addition of high-grade ounces could improve the mine production in the early years of the project."

Figure 1: Plan view showing drillholes mentioned in this announcement as well as the orientation of the cross section shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Cross-section of the Colosseum deposit illustrating the existing open pit outline and gold intercepts

Following the Thanksgiving break, drilling has resumed with one rig before the scheduled Christmas-New Years break.

Assay results will continue to be released as they are received and analysed.

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell

Corporate & Investor Relations Manager

+61 400 466 226

a.rowell@dtraux.com

www.datelineresources.com.au

Follow Dateline on socials:

X - @Dateline_DTR

Truth Social - @dateline_resources

LinkedIn - dateline-resources

Youtube - @dateline.resources

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1.F) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California. On 6 June 2024, the Company announced to the ASX that the Colosseum Gold mine has a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 1.1Moz. Of the total Mineral Resource, 455koz @ 1.47/t Au (41%) are classified as Measured, 281koz @1.21g/t Au (26%) as Indicated and 364koz @ 1.10g/t Au (33%) as Inferred.

On 23 May 2025, Dateline announced that updated economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated an NPV6.5 of US$550 million and an IRR of 61% using a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

The Colosseum is located less than 10km north of the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine. Planning has commenced on drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Competent Person Statement

Sample preparation and any exploration information in this announcement is based upon work reviewed by Mr Greg Hall who is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CP-IMM). Mr Hall has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr Hall is a Non-Executive Director of Dateline Resources Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Company Confirmations

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements dated 23 October 2024 with regard to the Colosseum MRE and 23 May 2025 with regard to Colosseum Project Economics. Similarly, the Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates and the forecast financial information referred to in those previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/dateline-delivers-further-high-grade-intercepts-from-north-pipe-at-colosseum-1117416