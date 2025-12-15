Matrix One, a leading digital solution provider for the medical devices and life sciences industry and backed by Lauxera Capital Partners, announces today the acquisition of dokspot GmbH, a pioneering provider of electronic Instructions for Use (eIFU).

dokspot's technology will be integrated into Matrix One's product suite and rebranded as Matrix eIFU, accelerating the company's mission to support life sciences organizations with advanced digital tools adapted to evolving global regulations.

"The acquisition of dokspot marks a major milestone in our ambition to build the leading digital platform for life science companies," said Louis Albert, CEO of Matrix One. "Our goal is to support hundreds of companies in transitioning from paper-based IFUs to electronic IFUs, delivering substantial cost savings, process simplification, and contributing to reduced paper use and lower CO2 emissions."

"Joining Matrix One is an exciting step for dokspot," added Hans Strobel, CEO of dokspot. "We share a common vision of simplifying processes through technology. Together, we will accelerate the global adoption of eIFU and empower manufacturers to operate more efficiently, reduce their environmental impact, and navigate complex compliance requirements with confidence.

Driving compliance, operational resilience, and sustainability

The switch from paper-based to electronic IFUs is increasingly encouraged by regulators and is essential for sustainable compliance. Matrix eIFU will help manufacturers:

Reduce administrative and logistics workload

Ensure real-time updates for healthcare professionals

Strengthen post-market surveillance documentation

Minimize environmental footprint

Secure and traceable online access to IFUs and regulatory documentation

About Matrix One

Matrix One provides cutting-edge digital and software solutions to medtech and life sciences organizations, enabling full traceability, regulatory compliance, and process optimization across the product lifecycle. Matrix One supports the digital transformation of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit matrixone.health.

About dokspot

dokspot is a Zurich, Switzerland based, globally active cloudplatform specialized in eIFU and implementation of related quality management processes. dokspot provides and maintains regulatory-compliant turn-key solutions for eIFU to the medical and life sciences industry.

About Lauxera Capital Partners

Lauxera Capital Partners is an international investment firm dedicated to accelerating high-growth HealthTech companies across Europe and the United States. For more information, visit lauxera.com.

