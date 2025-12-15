Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM"), a Canadian provider of quantum-safe cybersecurity technologies, announces its integration into Kirq, a quantum communication testbed developed by Numana. The collaboration supports QeM's ongoing research, testing, and validation of quantum-safe cybersecurity technologies within a collaborative testing environment.

The Kirq testbed provides an infrastructure for participating organizations to evaluate quantum and cybersecurity technologies in applied settings. Through its participation, Quantum eMotion will be able to integrate and evaluate its patented Quantum Random Number Generator ("QRNG") technology alongside other contributors within the Kirq environment.

Supporting Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity Research in Quebec

Kirq represents one of Quebec's platforms designed to support the testing and validation of quantum communication and cybersecurity technologies. QeM's participation is expected to support the evaluation of quantum-resilient security components and contribute to broader efforts aimed at strengthening secure digital infrastructure.

The collaboration with Numana provides Quantum eMotion with access to a shared testbed where its technologies can be assessed under operational conditions, supporting ongoing research and development activities.

Collaboration Framework

Quantum eMotion's QRNG technology generates high-entropy randomness derived from quantum processes and is intended for use in cryptographic and security applications. Within the Kirq testbed, QeM will work with other participants to explore integration scenarios and potential applications for quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions.

The Company's participation in Kirq does not involve any material financial commitments or revenue-generating agreements at this time. The collaboration is focused on technology integration, testing, and knowledge exchange. No exclusivity, licensing, or commercialization terms have been established as part of this integration.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. focuses on developing hardware and software-based cybersecurity solutions for connected devices and critical systems. The Company's patented Quantum Random Number Generator leverages quantum mechanical properties to produce entropy for cryptographic applications. QeM targets applications across financial services, healthcare, cloud security infrastructure, government networks, secure device keying, and quantum cryptography.

About Numana and Kirq

Numana is a not-for-profit organization that operates as a technology macro-accelerator, bringing together private, public, academic, and community stakeholders to develop and deploy advanced technologies. Kirq, its quantum communication testbed, provides a collaborative environment for testing and validating quantum and cybersecurity technologies in applied conditions.

