Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Award-winning performance-driven search marketing agency Searchbloom has recently undergone a strategic expansion across its service lines, reporting infrastructure, and AI-supported workflows.

The initiative aims to meet rising demand from mid-market and multi-location brands seeking precision, transparency, and scalable digital performance.





The agency's expansion includes the growth of its paid media team, reflecting increased demand from organizations requiring deeper control, cleaner reporting, and more predictable acquisition performance.

Searchbloom is also advancing its AI-supported workflows across SEO, PPC, and CRO, as well as strengthening its enterprise reporting stack to provide clearer visibility, tighter integrations with client systems, and improved support for larger organizations.

"Our expansion reflects the level of demand we're seeing from the brands we serve," said Cody C. Jensen, Founder and CEO of Searchbloom. "We already deliver consistent, scalable work across SEO, PPC, and CRO, and this strengthens that foundation."

Searchbloom also plans to roll out Arti Alpha, an internal AI solution specifically built to scale custom strategies and execution paths across service lines, in early 2026. Overall, Arti is designed to improve efficiency, enhance quality control, and support complex enterprise accounts without requiring additional headcount.

"By investing in deeper paid media talent," Jensen added, "AI-supported workflows, and tighter reporting, our team can move faster, keep quality high, and support larger organizations that expect clarity and accountable performance."

The expansion will continue in phased rollouts through to 2027.

To learn more about Searchbloom and its services, please visit www.searchbloom.com.

About Searchbloom

Searchbloom is a digital marketing agency dedicated to delivering exceptional ROI through data-driven SEO and paid search campaigns. Founded on the principle of "providing more value than we receive in payment," Searchbloom partners with clients to achieve sustainable growth through transparent strategies and measurable results.

