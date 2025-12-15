Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake"), a nuclear fuel cycle company, announces that it has received the next set of drill results from an additional 45 drill holes (out of a total of 93 holes) that have been completed on the Pine Ridge Uranium Project ("Pine Ridge"), located in the prolific Powder River Basin in Wyoming, a 50/50 joint venture (the "Joint Venture") with Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited ("GUE").

Highlights

Fourth set of drill results continue to demonstrate the strong development opportunity at the Pine Ridge Uranium Project in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Drilling continues to focus on defining roll front mineralization and has returned excellent results, including: 2.6m at 0.101% (1,010 ppm) U3O8 from 257.6m in PR25-093 including: 2.0m at 0.124% (1,240ppm) U3O8 at 257.9m 2.6m at 0.048% (480 ppm) U3O8 from 260.3m in PR25-080 and: 1.2m at 0.079% (790 ppm) U3O8 from 292.3m 4.1m at 0.030% (300 ppm) U3O8 from 337.3m in PR25-067 0.8m at 0.117% (1,170 ppm) U3O8 from 249.3m in PR25-079 2.4m at 0.030% (300 ppm) U3O8 from 323.5m in PR25-051 and 2.0m at 0.047% (470 ppm) U3O8 from 328.7m including: 0.9m at 0.063% (630 ppm) U3O8 from 329.5m 1.7m at 0.045% (450 ppm) U3O8 from 333.3m in PR25-062

Drilling program has just been completed with a total of 114 holes over 38,000m (125,000 ft). The final set of drill results will be announced shortly.

Snow Lake CEO Remarks

"We continue to receive positive drill results from our Pine Ridge uranium project as we wrap up our drill program for 2025," said Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake. "Pine Ridge is a very large project with large unexplored areas, and we have merely scratched the surface of Pine Ridge with this drill program. Drill results to date give us good reason to continue our work at Pine Ridge as we await the final set of drill results from this program.

We see Pine Ridge as a key asset in developing our U.S. focused capabilities across the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, directly aligning with the U.S. Administration's policies underpinning the development of a domestic nuclear industry to enhance and ensure U.S. national, economic and energy security," Mr. Wheatley continued.

Figure 1: Drilling at Pine Ridge in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, U.S.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/278029_1d7b6244c4c8cafc_001full.jpg

Drill Program

Recent results from the Pine Ridge drill program further illustrate the continuous nature of the stacked roll fronts noted in previous press releases. The mineralization is hosted in at least two major sandstone units within the Tertiary Ft. Union Formation in the eastern flank of Pine Ridge. The units, generally 200m to 300m deep and 335m to 400m deep, appear to be geologically and hydrologically isolated, allowing for future ISR development.

Figure 2: Current land package showing the new drilling at the Pine Ridge Uranium Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/278029_1d7b6244c4c8cafc_002full.jpg

Drill results in the new area shown in Inset 2 (Figure 2 above) has further supported this geologic interpretation while returning the most significant assay results to data with 2.6m at 0.101% (1,010 ppm) U3O8 from 257.6m including 2.0m at 0.124% (1,240ppm) U3O8 at 257.9m in PR25-093. The sandstones that host this interval may be the same sandstones that host the mineralization drilled earlier this year on the eastern edge of the project.

Details of drill results and drill collars are set out in Schedule A.

Pine Ridge Uranium Project - Overview

Pine Ridge is an In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium exploration project located in the southwestern Powder River Basin of Wyoming, the premier U.S. uranium basin. The Project is surrounded by existing uranium projects held by UEC and Cameco and is located only ~15km from Cameco's Smith Ranch Mill, which has a licensed capacity of 5.5Mlbs U3O8 p.a. The Smith Ranch mill is one of the largest uranium production facilities in the U.S.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ron Scott PhD, PGeo, who is a Qualified Person as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation S-K 1300.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a Canadian nuclear fuel cycle and critical minerals company listed on Nasdaq:LITM, with a portfolio of U.S. focused uranium projects, together with interests in next-generation uranium enrichment and small modular reactors. The Pine Ridge uranium project is an exploration stage project located in Wyoming, United States and the Engo Valley uranium project is an exploration stage project located on the Skeleton Coast of Namibia. Snow Lake also holds a portfolio of additional exploration stage critical minerals projects located in Manitoba, as well as investments in a number of public companies with critical minerals assets, including rare earths and lithium, in North America. Learn more at www.snowlakeenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with regard to Snow Lake Resources Ltd. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Snow Lake Resources Ltd.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our registration statements and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Snow Lake Resources Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Schedule A

The recent drill results are shown in Table 1 below and the collar details are shown in Table 2.

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Thickness (m) Avg U3O8 (%) U3O8 (ppm) GxT (m%) PR25-049 233.9 234.7 0.8 0.041 410 0.03 and 270.8 272.0 1.2 0.032 320 0.04 and 273.6 275.4 1.8 0.033 330 0.06 PR25-051 323.5 326.0 2.4 0.030 300 0.07 and 328.7 330.7 2.0 0.047 470 0.09 including 329.5 330.4 0.9 0.063 630 0.06 PR25-052 288.5 290.2 1.7 0.027 270 0.05 PR25-057 290.5 292.5 2.0 0.046 460 0.09 PR25-058 357.8 358.6 0.8 0.049 490 0.04 PR25-059 347.2 347.9 0.8 0.039 390 0.03 PR25-062 333.3 335.0 1.7 0.045 450 0.08 including 333.6 334.2 0.6 0.057 570 0.03 PR25-063 286.5 288.0 1.5 0.036 360 0.05 PR25-066 276.5 278.6 2.1 0.034 340 0.07 PR25-067 337.3 341.4 4.1 0.030 300 0.12 PR25-069 330.7 331.3 0.6 0.061 610 0.04 PR25-073 333.3 334.8 1.5 0.039 390 0.06 and 347.0 348.4 1.4 0.046 460 0.06 PR25-075 333.8 334.7 0.9 0.038 380 0.03 and 340.5 341.8 1.4 0.035 350 0.05 and 342.3 343.4 1.1 0.029 290 0.03 PR25-076 276.1 277.5 1.4 0.026 260 0.04 PR25-078 297.3 299.2 1.8 0.027 270 0.05 PR25-079 249.3 250.1 0.8 0.117 1170 0.09 PR25-080 9.4 10.5 1.1 0.036 360 0.04 and 260.3 262.9 2.6 0.048 480 0.12 including 260.6 261.7 1.1 0.071 710 0.08 and 292.3 293.5 1.2 0.079 790 0.10 including 292.5 293.4 0.9 0.094 940 0.09 PR25-087 247.8 249.5 1.7 0.027 270 0.05 PR25-088 239.7 241.7 2.0 0.042 420 0.08 and 244.0 244.9 0.9 0.041 410 0.04 PR25-092 239.1 240.3 1.2 0.049 490 0.06 including 239.4 240.0 0.6 0.064 640 0.04 PR25-093 257.6 260.1 2.6 0.101 1010 0.26 including 257.9 259.8 2.0 0.124 1240 0.25 and 271.0 272.2 1.2 0.029 290 0.04

Table 1: Uranium intercepts from the recently completed holes. Minimum reported thicknesses are >0.3m and grade 0.02% U3O8. "Including" intervals are compiled at a cutoff of 0.05% U3O8

HoleID Easting

(83_13) Northing

(83_13) Elev.

(m) Azi. (top of

hole) Dip (top of

hole) TD

(m) PR25-049 436890 4782434 1646 0 -90 360 PR25-050 436907 4782251 1640 0 -90 360 PR25-051 436749 4782471 1660 0 -90 354 PR25-052 436745 4782317 1658 0 -90 354 PR25-053 436669 4782165 1651 0 -90 384 PR25-054 436755 4782099 1660 0 -90 341 PR25-055 437042 4782434 1626 0 -90 341 PR25-056 436890 4782586 1636 0 -90 354 PR25-057 436746 4782773 1637 0 -90 329 PR25-058 436670 4782925 1642 0 -90 372 PR25-059 436824 4783304 1619 0 -90 354 PR25-060 436518 4782773 1649 0 -90 372 PR25-061 436723 4782550 1656 0 -90 341 PR25-062 436635 4782395 1657 0 -90 354 PR25-063 436755 4782251 1657 0 -90 354 PR25-064 436605 4782092 1649 0 -90 372 PR25-065 436907 4782099 1646 0 -90 347 PR25-066 437574 4784016 1629 0 -90 366 PR25-067 437488 4784318 1645 0 -90 390 PR25-068 437478 4784508 1657 0 -90 396 PR25-069 437297 4784021 1650 0 -90 366 PR25-070 437059 4783713 1631 0 -90 372 PR25-071 436896 4783713 1624 0 -90 256 PR25-072 437197 4783558 1625 0 -90 323 PR25-073 437004 4783568 1622 0 -90 366 PR25-074 436977 4783304 1618 0 -90 360 PR25-075 436856 4783195 1619 0 -90 360 PR25-076 437083 4783199 1613 0 -90 305 PR25-077 436716 4782925 1637 0 -90 372 PR25-078 436708 4782773 1639 0 -90 329 PR25-079 436579 4782773 1646 0 -90 372 PR25-080 436716 4782302 1659 0 -90 341 PR25-081 436875 4782434 1648 0 -90 341 PR25-082 434389 4779479 1634 0 -90 189 PR25-083 434631 4779536 1625 0 -90 189 PR25-084 434709 4779416 1626 0 -90 189 PR25-085 433730 4779012 1640 0 -90 171 PR25-086 430669 4779788 1674 0 -90 274 PR25-087 430822 4779670 1670 0 -90 280 PR25-088 430793 4779538 1669 0 -90 268 PR25-089 430775 4779315 1671 0 -90 274 PR25-090 431076 4779425 1668 0 -90 274 PR25-091 430608 4779029 1680 0 -90 268 PR25-092 430606 4778886 1685 0 -90 274 PR25-093 430661 4778789 1694 0 -90 287

Table 2: Drill collar details for drillholes

Figure 3: Inset map 1 showing the locations and results of the most recent holes drilled at the Pine Ridge Project. Intervals reported at a cutoff Intervals reported at a cutoff of 200 ppm and a thickness of >0.3m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/278029_1d7b6244c4c8cafc_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Inset map 2 showing the locations and results of the most recent holes drilled at the Pine Ridge Project. Intervals reported at a cutoff Intervals reported at a cutoff of 200 ppm and a thickness of >0.3m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/278029_1d7b6244c4c8cafc_004full.jpg

Figure 5: Cross section, looking west, from A to A'. Significant results from the newly-reported drilling are highlighted while previously-reported holes are coloured gray.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/278029_1d7b6244c4c8cafc_005full.jpg

Figure 6: Cross section, looking west, from B to B'. Significant results from the newly-reported drilling are highlighted.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/278029_1d7b6244c4c8cafc_006full.jpg

Figure 7: Pine Ridge Uranium Project and Adjacent Properties.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/278029_1d7b6244c4c8cafc_007full.jpg

