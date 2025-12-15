Gokin has launched back-contact solar modules ranging from 480 W to 780 W for residential, C&I and utility-scale projects. The series supports 1,500 V systems and reaches efficiencies of up to 24.8%.Chinese wafer manufacturer Gokin Solar has introduced a new back-contact (BC) solar module series at its Global BC Eco Summit in Guangzhou, China. The series includes three products: the GK-3-54HGFb for residential applications, the GK-3-72HGF for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops, and the dual-glass GK-4-78HGBD for utility-scale projects. All modules are CE certified and designed for 1,500 ...

