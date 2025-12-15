Cascale: ZDHC South Asia Event Captures Evolution of Roadmap to Zero

ZDHC's South Asia Regional event outlines the evolution of Roadmap, Supplier to Zero programs with Cascale among speakers.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Cascale

Cascale joined brands, manufacturers, chemical formulators, solution providers, and industry stakeholders at the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) South Asia Regional Event in Bengaluru, India under this year's theme "Accelerating Impact through the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero (RtZ) Program."

The November event convened more than 250 stakeholders committed to improving chemical management, strengthening ESG performance, and driving consistent progress across the textile, apparel, and footwear value chain. Program themes included responsible management of chemicals and wastewater, exploring actionable insights on chemical decision-making, carbon foot-printing, and more.

Driving ESG performance with ZDHC's RtZ Program

Cascale's Prasanth Nandakumar, manager of stakeholder engagement, APAC, participated in a multi-stakeholder panel alongside Padmakar Panday, vice president, corporate sustainability, from Indian fashion and retail company Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), and Aatheeswaran S, national manager - RSL, from global testing company Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS).

The discussion explored how sustainable chemical management - particularly through the RtZ Program - contributes to measurable ESG performance, risk mitigation, and value creation across global supply chains.

Speaking on behalf of Cascale, Nandakumar emphasized the importance of shared frameworks and aligned tools in reducing audit burden and supporting supplier-driven progress.

When it comes to tool alignment, ZDHC and Cascale are frequently and deeply collaborating. For one, the Cascale's Higg Brand and Retail Module (Higg BRM) supports ZDHC's Brands to Zero reporting. Likewise, ZDHC and Cascale work towards continued alignment on the Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM). The Higg FEM has evolved to help users stay aligned with the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero by adjusting questions across the sections evaluating wastewater, air, and chemicals management with refinements informed by ZDHC guidance.

Nandakumar shared that Cascale's collaboration with ZDHC reflects a shared vision: aligning credible, science-based tools that help the industry measure, manage, and reduce its impact. When systems like the Higg Index and the RtZ Program work in concert, industry stakeholders can unlock better comparability and clearer pathways for improvement.

Ahead of the panel discussion, Cascale's Nandakumar, Dhawall Mane, director of verification, training and insights, and Manjula Trigunait, manager verification projects, joined a technical side meeting on aligning Higg FEM Verification and ZDHC's Supplier to Zero (StZ).

Committing to Chemical Management

The APAC region's centrality in global consumer goods production means it is a driving force in chemical compliance with unique regional expertise.

Across programming, attendees learned they have a clear role to play in prioritizing chemical management best practices with broader ESG expectations. For suppliers, the availability of training, guidance, and practical tools enable them to take ownership of performance improvements from the start. For governments and brands as well, sustainability criteria needs to be embedded into frameworks.

In line with the event's theme, Cascale's close collaboration with ZDHC and supply chain players across the region continues with capacity building, data transparency, and meaningful support on chemical management as it relates to broader sustainability goals.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zdhc-south-asia-event-captures-evolution-of-roadmap-to-zero-1117435