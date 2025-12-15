GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.: GrocerIQ Holdings Expands Strategic Patent Portfolio, Reinforces Leadership in Physical AI for Retail Automation

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. ("GrocerIQ" or the "Company"), a pioneer in Physical AI, the integration of real-world sensing, edge computation, and autonomous intelligence; today announced the filing of several new patents that expand upon its foundational Physical AI architecture previously disclosed in its December 3, 2025 patent-pending filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Building on this original patent-pending system, which unifies sensor networks, Vision AI, edge compute, real-time forecasting, and decision-ingestion for automated micro-grocery and small-format retail environments; the newly filed patents extend protection to key new capabilities including:

Demand Intelligence: GrocerIQ's first patent-pending system establishes continuous demand measurement through micro-grocery environments and supply touchpoints. Consumption data is captured in real time, replacing static forecasting models with live operational visibility.

Autonomous Fulfillment: The second patent-pending system governs execution. Using sensor networks, Vision AI, and edge processing, inventory moves through small, frequent fulfillment cycles rather than large, infrequent restocks. This reduces waste, lowers inventory risk, and improves responsiveness for restaurants and small-format retail operators.

AI-Driven Supply and Credit Optimization: The third patent-pending system applies financial logic to operational consistency. As demand and fulfillment behavior stabilizes, the platform evaluates performance to support automated supplier terms, working-capital optimization, and credit eligibility tied directly to real-world operations.

These additions represent a significant broadening of GrocerIQ's intellectual property footprint and reinforce the Company's technological differentiation in autonomous physical infrastructure for retail operations.

"GrocerIQ's expanded patent portfolio reflects months of advancement in real-world AI systems that not only sense and predict, but seamlessly execute physical actions in live retail environments," said James Ponce, President of GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. "As retailers and foodservice operators demand automation that scales reliably and intelligently, our core and auxiliary intellectual property protects innovations that will power the next generation of autonomous stores."

Advancing the Physical AI Category

GrocerIQ's expanded IP strengthens its competitive position in a market that has historically relied on periodic planning tools and manual execution. Physical AI systems differ by embedding machine intelligence directly into physical infrastructure, enabling continuous sensing, decisioning, and autonomous action that meet the speed, cost, and accuracy needs of modern micro-retail formats.

The extended inventions cover enhancements across core functions including predictive inventory accuracy, real-time fulfillment orchestration, hardware/software co-optimization frameworks, and adaptive edge learning for distributed store networks, positioning GrocerIQ to drive greater precision, scalability, and operator value.

Market Focus

GrocerIQ's platform is designed for the micro and small-format retail supply ecosystem, one of the largest and most operationally complex segments of the global food economy.

In the United States alone, the restaurant industry encompasses hundreds of thousands of independent operators and small to mid-sized chains, while small-format retail continues to expand through neighborhood markets, grab-and-go concepts, and decentralized food distribution models. Collectively, these operators represent trillions of dollars in annual food sales and purchasing activity, yet continue to rely on fragmented, manual, and delayed supply chain processes.

Despite the scale of the market, most operators lack real-time visibility into consumption, inventory movement, and operational performance. Ordering decisions are often made using static forecasts, periodic reports, or human intuition, creating persistent challenges around waste, stockouts, working capital strain, and margin compression.

As labor availability tightens, costs rise, and expectations for consistency increase, demand is accelerating for infrastructure-level solutions that can operate continuously, adapt in real time, and automate execution rather than merely recommend actions. Small-format and distributed food environments in particular require localized intelligence, frequent replenishment cycles, and tight operational feedback loops, making them well suited for Physical AI systems embedded directly into real-world workflows.

GrocerIQ's Physical AI architecture is designed to address these needs by transforming how demand is measured, how supply responds, and how operational performance informs decisioning across the food and retail supply chain.

As the food industry continues its shift toward smaller, faster, and more decentralized retail formats, Physical AI infrastructure is increasingly viewed as a foundational requirement rather than an optional upgrade.

About GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.

GrocerIQ Holdings is at the forefront of Physical AI innovation for automated micro-grocery and small-format retail environments. Through an integrated suite of sensor networks, Vision AI, edge compute, and real-time operational intelligence, GrocerIQ empowers retailers to reduce operational friction, improve accuracy, and deliver consistent customer outcomes. The Company's mission is to build the foundational layer of autonomous retail infrastructure by transforming how physical stores perceive, reason, and act in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including patent prosecution outcomes, technology adoption, competitive dynamics, and general economic conditions. GrocerIQ disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements as new information becomes available.

