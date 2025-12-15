Southwire: Four Manufacturing Sites Earn The Copper Mark

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Southwire is proud to announce that four of its manufacturing facilities have been awarded The Copper Mark for responsible production.

The Copper Rod Plant and Building Wire Plant in Carrollton, GA; the Douglas Plant in Douglas, GA; and the Starkville Plant in Starkville, MS all received The Copper Mark award.

The Copper Mark is the leading assurance framework promoting responsible practices across the copper value chain. To achieve these awards, each site underwent a rigorous independent assessment covering climate action, community health and safety, business integrity, responsible supply chains and inclusive employee experience.

"Our team's commitment to doing things the right way - not just the easy way - has turned sustainability into a true competitive strength for Southwire," said Veronica Braker, EVP, Operations at Southwire.?"This honor is a reflection of our team's leadership, discipline and the belief that progress and responsibility go hand in hand."

These newly awarded sites join three Southwire facilities (Bremen, IN; Lafayette, IN; and Denton, TX) that were previously awarded The Copper Mark in 2023.

"Achieving The Copper Mark is an external recognition of our commitment to being an Extraordinary Place to Work and a leader in sustainable practices for generations to come," said Burt Fealing, EVP, General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer at Southwire.

"At the Copper Mark, we understand the importance of fabricators in the copper value chain. The wire and cable produced at midstream sites is critical for energy grids and key components for downstream manufacturing," said Michèle Brülhart, Executive Director at the Copper Mark. "It's heartening to see sites like Southwire's successfully using our standards and assurance for responsible production."

Southwire remains committed to advancing sustainability and responsible production across its operations, reinforcing its role as an industry leader in environmental stewardship and ethical manufacturing.

About Southwire

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8.4B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire, its products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

About The Copper Mark

The Copper Mark is the leading assurance framework to promote responsible practices across the copper, molybdenum, nickel and zinc value chains. The Copper Mark assurance framework is available to all producers of the covered metals, including mines, smelters, refineries and metal manufacturers. Globally, more than 100 sites have completed the Copper Mark's assurance process. To learn more about the Copper Mark, visit www.coppermark.org.

