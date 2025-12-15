Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Awarded $9M Defence Contract from NATO Partner, Accelerating Growth in Uncrewed Systems

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQB:TAKOF) (Frankfurt:A3DP5Y/ABB.F) ("Volatus" or "the Company"), a leader in uncrewed, aerial, and defense technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a defence contract valued at up to CAD $9 million to supply an allied defence organization with a next-generation interim training system for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

The award is structured over two years, with an initial tranche of approximately $4.5 million scheduled for delivery in Q1 2026. A second tranche, at the customer's option, may be exercised through the end of 2027. The identity of the end-user and specific system configurations remain confidential under the terms of the agreement.

This contract responds to an urgent requirement from a NATO partner seeking to accelerate foundational unmanned aviation skills across its defence personnel.

A Strategic Milestone for Volatus' Defence Growth Plan

"Uncrewed ISR capability is now fundamental to modern defence readiness," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace Inc. "This contract demonstrates the trust international partners are placing in Canadian innovation and showcases Volatus' ability to deliver scalable, defence-grade solutions that strengthen allied preparedness. It aligns squarely with our strategy to position Volatus as a key contributor to Canada's defence industrial base and the broader NATO ecosystem."

The award underscores Volatus' expanding role as a Canadian provider of secure, commercially derived unmanned systems, training, and operational support for defence organizations around the world.

Scope of Deliverables (generalized for security reasons)

Under the agreement, Volatus will supply:

A fleet of unmanned aircraft training systems purpose-built for introductory ISR skill development

Integrated control interfaces supporting foundational flight and sensor-operation training

Comprehensive technical and operational documentation

Onsite instructor familiarization for seamless integration into the customer's training environment

Warranty and lifecycle support aligned with defence procurement and sustainment standards





Strengthening Canada's Defence Industrial Capabilities

This contract reinforces Volatus' ongoing commitment to supporting Canada's defence and security priorities:

Building domestic expertise in advanced uncrewed and ISR-related technologies

Enhancing interoperability with NATO and allied partners

Expanding Canada's aerospace and defence industrial capacity

Delivering mission-focused innovation that improves readiness, resilience, and operational agility





"As Canada deepens its commitment to NATO and increases its emphasis on uncrewed and remotely operated systems, Volatus is proud to deliver Canadian capability that contributes directly to allied readiness," added Lynch.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a global provider of integrated aerial solutions for commercial and defence applications, leveraging both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The Company serves industries including oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Volatus' mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and resilience through real-world, scalable aerial technologies.

Forward-Looking Information

