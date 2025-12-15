Opendoor Technologies Inc.: Opendoor Names President and CFO to Accelerate Next Chapter

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) today announced two executive appointments designed to accelerate the Company's next phase of growth: President from the fintech frontier, and CFO promoted from within after an extensive external search.

Accelerating our next chapter

Lucas Matheson joins as President on December 22, 2025. Matheson most recently served as CEO of Coinbase Canada and previously spent five years at Shopify leading acceleration finance (M&A), strategic expansion, corporate financial planning & analysis and various operational roles.

At Opendoor, Matheson will oversee Corporate Development, Financial Planning & Analysis, and emerging strategic initiatives, including the Company's exploration of how blockchain technology and tokenization might create new pathways to homeownership.

"Real estate is one of the last major asset classes that hasn't been touched by the financial innovation happening everywhere else," said Matheson. "Opendoor has already proven you can reimagine how people buy and sell homes. I'm here to help execute on what's next."

Christy Schwartz has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Schwartz, who has served as interim CFO, was selected after conversations with dozens of public-company CFOs across industries. The conclusion: the best candidate was already at Opendoor.

"We looked everywhere," said Kaz Nejatian, CEO of Opendoor. "We talked to CFOs from nearly every sector. And we realized the person with the deepest command of our business, the trust of every team, and the bias for action we need was already here."

Continued Leadership

Shrisha Radhakrishna, who served as interim President during the Company's leadership transition, continues as Chief Technology and Product Officer, leading Engineering, Product, Design, and Data.

"Shrisha kept this Company moving forward through a challenging stretch," said Nejatian. "His steady hand gave us the time to get this right. He's back to what he does best: building the product that changes how America buys and sells homes."

The Mandate

"My job is to find the best person for every seat," said Nejatian. "This is the team for the next version of Opendoor, one built for speed, clarity, and impact. Every day we don't make real progress is a day we don't make homeownership better. We're not going to waste days."

About Opendoor

Opendoor's mission is to tilt the world in favor of homeowners and those working hard to become one. Since 2014, the company has provided people across the U.S. with a simpler, more certain way to sell and buy a home. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide. For more information, visit www.opendoor.com.

