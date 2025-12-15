Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Successfully Completes Production Cycle, Delivering Over One Million BAM-1 Alpha Hybrid Eggs for Deployment

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced the successful completion of its most recent production cycle, yielding more than one million BAM-1 Alpha hybrid eggs. These eggs are now staged for release over the next quarter and will serve as the next wave of recombinant spider silk production.

This milestone marks another decisive validation of the Company's strategic transition to this more advanced spider silk line. The BAM-1 Alpha line has delivered greater uniformity and significantly greater resiliency throughout every phase of the production process. These gains directly translate into improved throughput, consistency, and reliability for the Company's expanding spider silk manufacturing platform.

"The success of BAM-1 Alpha is reshaping our production capabilities," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "These results reaffirm the power of this hybrid line, and to surpass the one-million-egg mark so quickly is further evidence that we are scaling efficiently, effectively, and in direct alignment with our commercial objectives."

The rising production capacity enabled by BAM-1 Alpha is also fueling the Company's accelerated expansion initiatives currently underway in Southeast Asia.

"With each new batch, we are strengthening the backbone of our commercial rollout," Thompson continued. "The reliability and robustness of BAM-1 Alpha allow us to move forward quickly with confidence as we expand production."

The Company has developed an aggressive production schedule for the next 6 months based on these exciting results and is already putting that plan into action.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

