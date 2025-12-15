Almadex Minerals Ltd.: Almadex Commences Diamond Drilling at The New Hope Copper Porphyry Project, Arizona, USA and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: "DEX") is pleased to announce that it has started a scout exploration drill program at the Company's wholly owned New Hope copper-gold porphyry prospect in Arizona. The initial hole of the program is not expected to be completed before the Christmas break. Further drilling plans will be made based on the geological observations made in the first hole upon completion in the New Year.

J Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almadex commented, "We are excited to be drill testing the porphyry target we have defined at New Hope using combined target vectoring technics such as alteration and geological mapping, fluid inclusion petrography, geochemistry and geophysics. We look forward to reporting progress in the New Year."

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to a director of the Company to purchase an aggregate 350,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.47 per share expiring on December 12, 2030.

Qualified Persons

Morgan J Poliquin, PhD, PEng, the President and CEO of Almadex and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. The Company owns several portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

