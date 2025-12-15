Anzeige
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
WKN: A3E2HF | ISIN: AU0000305815
Tradegate
15.12.25
2,340 Euro
+2,63 % +0,060
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.12.2025 14:36 Uhr
Brazilian Rare Earths - Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Scoping Study

SYDNEY, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') is pleased to report the results of the Scoping Feasibility Study for its 100%-owned Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Project (Amargosa, or the Project) in Bahia, Brazil.

The Scoping Feasibility Study confirms that Amargosa has the potential to be a simple, capital-efficient, direct-ship-bauxite (DSB) project with strong economic returns. The current development pathway is a ~5 million tonne per annum truck-and-shovel DSB operation that leverages existing road infrastructure and an established export port to deliver high-quality, low-silica bauxite into the global seaborne market.

The detailed Amargosa scoping study technical document can be found here.

The Amargosa scoping study presentation can be found here.

Contacts

Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO

investors@brazilianrareearths.com
www.brazilianrareearths.com

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0cfe26a4-8e1c-4880-a36e-6bd33cae668b


