Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares prior to December 4, 2024, or acquired Synopsys shares in exchange for shares of Ansys, Inc. common stock, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/synopsys-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed underlying federal securities fraud class action complaint, of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS), through certain of its officers, misled investors by failing to disclose the following adverse facts: (1) the Company's growing emphasis on artificial intelligence ("AI") customers, who require more customization, was weakening the economics of its Design IP business; (2) as a result, certain of the Company's road map and resource choices were unlikely to achieve their intended outcomes; (3) these issues were materially harming the Company's financial performance; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects that when made were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made. When the truth was disclosed on September 9, 2025, that the Company's Design IP business had "underperformed expectations," design IP revenue had fallen 8% year-over-year, and the Company would need to "pivot" its road map and IP resources toward stronger-growth areas, as well as the fact that several anticipated IP deals had not materialized, the stock price plunging 35.8% overnight.

