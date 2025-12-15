NOVA Capital: Committed to Client Success

By taking an authentic approach to financial planning, NOVA Capital helps clients achieve their dreams.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / "Our job is to help our clients live the life they want to live, both now and in the future," says Erik Stephens, CFP, RICP, CEO and founder of NOVA Capital. "We encourage our clients to dream big about what their lives could look like. Then, we find a way to make it happen."

Headquartered in Cincinnati, NOVA Capital has provided clients with comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services since 2015. Partnering with the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, the team utilizes among the top industry-leading suite of investment tools combined with in-depth research to create tax-effective plans backed by innovative strategies.

"We're very good at helping clients who deal with a lot of complexity in their financial lives," Stephens says. "For example, many of our clients work in tech, are executives or entrepreneurs, and are compensated in equity and/or have intricate tax situations. We're highly skilled at navigating the various tax and cash flow considerations, allowing us to create the right plan for each person's unique situation."

By taking an innovative approach to their work, NOVA Capital's team is able to do far more than simply help clients grow their wealth. These plans may have a long-term goal of creating a comfortable retirement or leaving a legacy, but they can also have an immediate impact.

"We want to help clients achieve the things they want, both now and in the future," Stephens says. "We want to help clients find the balance between building wealth for tomorrow and living for today."

Driven by Authenticity

"Strong relationships are built on honest communication and authenticity," Stephens says. "That's why we spend so much time getting to know our clients. Not just the financial details but who they really are. What do they value? What do they stress over? What has been their relationship with money? Once you understand what truly matters to someone, and the kind of life that they want to live, it allows you to create a more meaningful and tailored Financial Plan."

These authentic and trusted relationships enable NOVA Capital's expert team to build a financial plan that can adapt to any economic conditions their clients may face. While there are many factors that no one can control, like rising inflation or volatility in the market, Stephens notes that a well-designed plan focuses on controlling the controllables and can turn risk into opportunity.

"We build every plan with the expectation that turbulence is inevitable," Stephens says. "We coach our clients about these situations and what to do when it arises. It's just another part of the plan."

This client-focused approach to financial planning provides NOVA Capital's clients with genuine peace of mind, allowing them to enjoy their success.

"One of our shared values is being 'Unequivocally Fun,'" Stephens says. "Because building something great should be just as fun as it is meaningful."

Material sponsored by Nova Capital. Members of Nova Capital use Nova Capital as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. Nova Capital is not a registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank. To view detailed disclosures regarding individual representatives, view their information at novacap.nm.com.

