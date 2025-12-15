Further Financial Group: All Things to a Few People

The team at Further Financial Group, led by partners Michael Broughton, John Fidder, and Matt Wissman, helps clients prepare to meet their future financial goals through knowledgeable advice, proactive planning, and personalized service.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / "We try to be all things to a few people, not a few things to all people," says Michael Broughton, CFP, CFS, Private Wealth Advisor and Partner at Further Financial Group. "Each advisor works with a limited number of clients, which allows us to take an extremely proactive and detail-oriented approach and to focus on the individual needs of each client."

Founded in 2007, Further Financial Group is a highly experienced team of financial advisors and client support staff dedicated to creating a well-rounded client experience. As a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, the team uses an industry-leading suite of products to create comprehensive plans customized for any goal. The group's dedication to client service has resulted in nearly two decades of "darn near perfect" client satisfaction scores, as well as multiple awards from various industry groups.

"Financially speaking, most of our new clients come to us in pretty good shape," Broughton says. "They also have more on their minds than basic retirement planning. They're looking for someone who can help them make a good situation into a great one, build security for their families, and ensure that they are being as efficient with their wealth as possible."

With over $1.5 billion currently in assets under management invested through Ameriprise per company data as of August 31, 2025, many of Further Financial Group's clients are highly successful people, resulting in financial lives that are full of complexity. They also have a lot going on in their personal lives, like preparing to send their kids to college and taking care of aging parents. In addition to seeking investment advice, these clients rely on the group's deep knowledge in matters ranging from managing their stock options to buying a second home.

"It takes real experience to do this kind of work," says John Fidder, CFP, ChFC, CRPC, Private Wealth Advisor and Partner. "That's why we've built a team of specialists in many different areas. No matter what kind of issues clients are facing, from managing a job transition, an anticipated retirement, charitable gifting, or complex tax strategies, we have someone who can help."

"Our team works seamlessly with CPAs, attorneys, and other professionals. This high level of collaboration is a key driver of the results our clients rely on," adds Matt Wissman, CRPC, APMA, Private Wealth Advisor and Partner.

Value of Strong Connections

"One of the things that sets us apart is the depth of our client relationships," says Fidder. "We truly get to know our clients. Not just their financial goals, but who they are at their core. We learn about their families, their careers, and the kind of lives they want to live in retirement. These may start out as professional relationships, but over time our clients become more like friends."

These connections are especially important during times of turmoil and volatility. From the Global Financial Crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, clients have counted on Further Financial Group to provide honest communication and practical advice.

"We've guided our clients through the worst economic environments that anybody alive can remember," Fidder says. "They stuck with us because we listen and we care. They're still with us today. To me, there's no better endorsement."

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax advisor or attorney regarding their specific situation. The Compass is a trademark of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA, or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Securities offered by Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.© 2025 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/all-things-to-a-few-people-1100449