Lighthouse Financial Group: Planning for Success

Lighthouse Financial Group helps clients make the right moves for their financial future.

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / "We're here to help our clients reach their goals at every stage of their lives," says Mitchell Rosengarten, AAMS, senior vice president-wealth management at Lighthouse Financial Group at UBS Financial Services Inc. "How much money will they need to put their kids through college? What can they do to help their adult children afford a house? Are they prepared for the retirement lifestyle they want to have? What kind of legacy do they want to leave behind?"

Based in Portland, Maine, Lighthouse Financial Group works with individuals and families across the nation. As a UBS team, they have access to a robust suite of investment products and resources, allowing them to build uniquely customized plans for each client. As Rosengarten sees it, these plans are merely the foundation of a much stronger professional relationship.

"Our first conversation with a new client is about their goals and aspirations," Rosengarten says. "Then we look at where they are financially and create a plan to help them get where they want to be. We're helping clients create the lives they want to have in retirement, helping them accomplish their goals, and putting a plan in place for passing that wealth to the next generation."

As a highly capable financial advisor with more than two decades of experience, Rosengarten has guided clients through some of the most turbulent economic eras in modern history. He understands his clients' anxieties about rising costs and growing inflation and their deep concerns about planning for the future. There's more at stake now than simply establishing a nest egg for retirement.

"Many of our older clients are looking at buying into retirement communities," Rosengarten says. "This can be a huge expense, and it may require making some adjustments to their plans. We try to look at all the options, helping them find ways to make it work without ever losing focus on what matters most."

Investing in Relationships

"As cliche as it sounds, we really do care about our clients," Rosengarten says. "We spend years getting to know them and helping them reach their goals. We know their families, and we help their kids prepare for their own futures. We're with them when they make the biggest financial decisions of their lives. We're not just here to tell them how to invest their money; we're here to support them, to cheer them on, and to be their rock when times are tough."

The relationships Rosengarten and his team build often span multiple generations. Lighthouse Financial Group gets to know clients' children well in advance of any of the difficult conversations that come with caring for aging parents. This topic is also top of mind for Rosengarten. While he has "no intention of retiring any time soon," he also wants his clients to be prepared for the future, which is part of the reason he began working with Financial Advisor Riley Braasch, CFP.

"The last thing I want is for our clients to feel like they've been set adrift ," he says. "Riley is more than an amazing financial advisor; she's someone who our clients can have confidence in. She'll always be there for them."

UBS Financial Advisors are Registered Representatives of UBS Financial Services Inc., a subsidiary of UBS Group AG. Member FINRA/SIPC. For designation disclosures, visit ubs.com/us/en/designation-disclosures.html. The information contained in this article is not a solicitation to purchase or sell investments. Any information presented is general in nature and not intended to provide individually tailored investment advice. The strategies and/or investments referenced may not be suitable for all investors as the appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives. Investing involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest. The views expressed herein are those of the author and may not necessarily re?ect the views of UBS Financial Services Inc. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. nor its employees (including its Financial Advisors) provide tax or legal advice. You should consult with your legal counsel and/or your accountant or tax professional regarding the legal or tax implications of a particular suggestion, strategy, or investment, including any estate planning strategies, before you invest or implement. For our client relationship summary disclosures, please visit ubs.com/relationshipsummary.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/lighthouse-financial-group-planning-for-success-1100451