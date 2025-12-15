SK Tes Supports the Global ITAD Alliance Launching to Elevate the ITAD Industry's Role in Data Security and the Circular Economy

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / SK tes, a global leader in secure technology lifecycle management is proud be a founding member of the newly launched Global ITAD Alliance (GIA). Officially launched on December 3rd, this new international trade association has been established to unify, represent, and advance the rapidly maturing IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) industry. With organizations around the world relying on ITAD providers as the first line of defence in safeguarding sensitive data and enabling a truly circular economy, the need for a coordinated, authoritative voice has never been more urgent.

"The ITAD industry has reached a point where its scale, complexity, and global significance demand an organization working on its behalf," said Darrell Fleming-Kendall, Executive Director of the Global ITAD Alliance. "We are bringing together the most forward-thinking ITADs to elevate the industry's place in the conversations that matter-with OEMs, enterprises, and government agencies-and to accelerate the transition to a secure, circular, globally responsible technology lifecycle."

"The launch of the Global ITAD Alliance marks a pivotal moment for our industry. By coming together as founding members, we are raising the bar and ensuring that ITAD is recognized as a critical enabler of the circular economy," said Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer of SK tes. "This Alliance gives our industry a unified voice and a platform to drive meaningful progress."

A Unified Mission Built on Five Pillars

The GIA launches with five foundational pillars guiding its work:

Data Integrity - Protecting data at end-of-life through meaningful and appropriate standards.

Environmental Stewardship - Advancing responsible reuse, recycling, and carbon-smart practices.

Operational Excellence - Defining and promoting best-in-class ITAD processes.

Workforce & Community Development - Supporting training, talent development, and equitable industry participation.

Industry Advocacy & Representation - Ensuring ITAD has a seat at the table with OEMs, policymakers, and global stakeholders.

Anchored by the Industry's Premier Events

The GIA's launch aligns with three flagship events that bring together thousands of professionals annually:

ITAD Europe - Nice, April 2025

ITAD Summit - Las Vegas, August 2025

Mobile Disrupt - Miami & Las Vegas

These events will serve as critical ecosystems for education, collaboration, and the advancement of GIA priorities.

About SK tes: Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com .

About the Global ITAD Alliance (GIA)

The Global ITAD Alliance is an international trade association dedicated to advancing the IT Asset Disposition industry through standards development, education, advocacy, and community building. The GIA represents ITAD providers, recyclers, enterprises, OEMs, and technology lifecycle stakeholders committed to data security, environmental responsibility, and ethical operations.

